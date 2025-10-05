The Once-Popular 1950s Sandwich You Rarely See Anymore

Considering its vast sprawl, it's no surprise that the United States is home to a number of regional sandwiches. From the Po'Boys of New Orleans to Philadelphia's cheesesteaks and Los Angeles's famous French Dip, you'll find locally invented (and adored) creations across the nation. And while some have spread to massive popularity, others remain slightly obscure, hyper-local traditions. Among those is New England's now somewhat elusive Chow Mein sandwich.

Though New England is more widely known for its lobster rolls, this distinctly Chinese-American twist on a takeout classic also holds a special place in the area's sandwich history. More specifically, it was conceived in the city of Fall River, Massachusetts, sometime in the 1930s. Just as it sounds, the dish involves crunchy, deep fried chow mein noodles with vegetables and minced bits of meat (typically pork). It's all slathered in brown gravy and then — here's where the "sandwich" part comes in — topped with a hamburger bun. It doesn't exactly sound like the easiest thing to eat with your hands, admittedly, but that didn't stop it from becoming a beloved local delicacy.

Enjoyed by Fall River's factory workers in the early going, the sandwich reached the peak of its popularity by the 1950s as more groups of people consumed it. The unique hybrid had even spread as far as Brooklyn, New York, where it was featured on the menu at Nathan's Famous (and remained for decades after). Although the chow mein sandwich can still be found at eateries in southeastern Massachusetts, and the surrounding areas, there's no denying that it has retreated from the spotlight since its heyday in the early and mid-20th century.