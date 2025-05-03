12 Once-Popular Sandwiches Everyone Ate In The 1950s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sandwiches have been relevant for centuries, and their venerable origins are subjected to much debate. What we do know is that John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich, championed them as the ultimate sustenance for multi-tasking gamblers in the late 1700s and their presence in world culture hasn't waned since. Much like music or fashion, popular food can be a reflection of the times — sandwiches have this telling quality. If you want to know a little about what day to day life was like in the 1950s, the sandwiches people ate are very much part of that story.

Advertisement

Sandwich bread is a blank slate that can go from simple to intricate with just a few swipes of well-intentioned fillings. A sandwich can be jazzed up to the near-excessive degree or pared down to little more than a slab of meat. This high-low approach was what popular sandwich recipes in the 1950s were all about.

Sandwiches from the 1950s also give us insight into how popular flavors evolve (or don't) over time. Certain retro ingredients fell out of fashion only to become new again, some never left, and others didn't stick around at all. Here, we'll explore how midcentury sandwich makers got it done, from elaborate eccentricities and comforting classics, to hearty lunch pail regulars and fancy finger foods.

Advertisement