How Gordon Ramsay Adds A Bold, Spicy Twist To Corn On The Cob

Celebrity chefs help inspire us to turn everyday dishes and recipes into more restaurant-worthy meals. Whether it's Padma Lakshmi revealing her favorite food ingredient to cook with (hint: It's got something to do with pomegranates) or Guy Fieri enlightening us about how to make a delicious rendition of pork chile verde, tips from chefs can definitely spice up our everyday cooking.

Gordon Ramsay is another celebrity chef who often puts his own spin on simple dishes and shares those easy tricks with fans. Take his corn on the cob, for instance: Instead of going in with the usual butter, pepper, and salt seasoning, Ramsay suggests using chipotle butter.

Ramsay's trick is to make a compound butter first. Simply take some softened butter and fold in a few chopped chipotle chiles as well as coriander leaves into it with some salt and pepper. One or two chiles should be enough for roughly ⅓ cup of butter, but you can always add more or less depending on your taste for spice. And make sure to rehydrate and soften the chiles by soaking them in some hot water first. Smear the chipotle butter on your corn cob as usual, and the resulting side dish will go from plain and basic to smoky and spicy with a mildly peppery twist from the coriander.