10 Of The Most Expensive Beers You Can Buy, And Are They Worth It?

Arguably more than any other single product, the Boston Beer Company's annual Samuel Adams Utopias release is arguably the most synonymous with expensive beer. Each year's Utopias is an ale barrel-aged to 28% ABV, packaged in a distinctly shaped, 25.4-ounce ceramic brass-colored bottle. Because it has such a high ABV, Samuel Adams' annual beer was once illegal in 15 states. From release to release, the types of barrels in which the brew is aged change. In stores, Utopias sells for a suggested retail price of $239.

On the popular beer review platform Untappd, Utopias is rated 4.45 out of 5 stars, based on over 21,000 individual ratings. While that indicates a high level of quality, even those who have tried the beer and enjoyed it don't always think it's worth its price tag. The taste is often compared to that of a quality Port or Sherry wine, which is undoubtedly unique for beer, but not mind-blowing to the extent its price suggests.

"I personally wouldn't buy it unless you have a group of friends you can split it with," wrote one Reddit user. "I think it's good but definitely overpriced. You go in thinking you'll have some sort of revelation for the amount you're paying and you'll drink it and think this is pretty good, but I could spend a tenth of the money I just spent and get something better."