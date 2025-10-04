The Best Fudge Shop In Every State

Even if you don't have a sweet tooth, you've probably tried fudge before. Whether you prefer a quick two-ingredient fudge or a complex recipe with more ingredients than you can count, it is an absolutely delicious treat. It originated in the U.S. in the late 19th century by mistake. Today, you can find fudge stores sprinkled throughout the country in big cities and small towns alike. What takes good fudge and makes it the best of the best? It's the kind that melts in your mouth, tasting soft, creamy, and filled with the richest flavor you've ever tried.

The fudge shops on this list each offer something unique. Many are family-owned, and several may offer other sweet treats like chocolates or caramels. After all, fudge was created by messing up a recipe for chocolate caramels. It makes sense that many of the best fudge shops offer additional candies to complement fudge. The traditional, old-fashioned fudge from Massachusetts will taste completely different than the tropical fudge from Hawaii. No matter what flavor you prefer, here's where to find the best fudge shops in every state. For more information about the process used to develop this list, please refer to the methodology slide at the end of this article, where we'll go into more detail about our research process and factors we took into consideration.