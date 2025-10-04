The Best Fudge Shop In Every State
Even if you don't have a sweet tooth, you've probably tried fudge before. Whether you prefer a quick two-ingredient fudge or a complex recipe with more ingredients than you can count, it is an absolutely delicious treat. It originated in the U.S. in the late 19th century by mistake. Today, you can find fudge stores sprinkled throughout the country in big cities and small towns alike. What takes good fudge and makes it the best of the best? It's the kind that melts in your mouth, tasting soft, creamy, and filled with the richest flavor you've ever tried.
The fudge shops on this list each offer something unique. Many are family-owned, and several may offer other sweet treats like chocolates or caramels. After all, fudge was created by messing up a recipe for chocolate caramels. It makes sense that many of the best fudge shops offer additional candies to complement fudge. The traditional, old-fashioned fudge from Massachusetts will taste completely different than the tropical fudge from Hawaii. No matter what flavor you prefer, here's where to find the best fudge shops in every state. For more information about the process used to develop this list, please refer to the methodology slide at the end of this article, where we'll go into more detail about our research process and factors we took into consideration.
Alabama: Sweet Barn
Located in Andalusia, Sweet Barn sells a variety of items, including home décor, jewelry, and more, but customers go crazy for its fudge because it's soft and chewy. It offers a wide selection of classic fudge flavors, including its bestseller: caramel cashew. Sweet Barn also has unique flavors like banana pudding, and holiday fudge flavors like bourbon pecan and peppermint schnapps.
facebook.com/sweetbarnsweetshop
(334) 343-0781
201 S 3 Notch St, Andalusia, AL 36420
Alaska: Alaskan Fudge Co.
Alaskan Fudge Co. is a family-owned candy store that opened its doors in 1980. Its fudge is creamy, handmade, and packaged fresh. You can grab a piece by the slice, but you'd probably be better off purchasing a box of up to six slices. Flavors include peanut butter, salted caramel, cookies and cream, and more. And when you go there, be sure to try the truffles and other confections.
(907) 586-1478
195 S Franklin St, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: The Sedona Fudge Company
Open for more than 43 years, The Sedona Fudge Company is the best homemade fudge you'll try in Arizona. It uses the recipe of the Mackinac Island fudge (the best in the whole world). Cookies and cream and dark salted caramel are its bestsellers, but you can also try the classics, like chocolate and penuche (which is different from regular fudge). It even had a Dubai chocolate fudge during the Dubai craze.
(928) 282-1044
257 N State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
Arkansas: Sweet's Fudge Kitchen
"Making life sweeter since 1969," Sweet's Fudge Kitchen is situated in the small town of Eureka Springs. Whether you are a fudge lover or you are just in need of a sweet treat, this place is a must. It has the classics, like black walnut chocolate and peanut butter, as well as some more unique ones like Bailey's Irish cream fudge.
(479) 253-5810
1 Spring St A, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: Fudge Factory Farm
Hidden in the beautiful Apple Hill, Fudge Factory Farm is only open from September to mid-December, so you'll want to plan your visit accordingly. It offers around 75 flavors of fudge, with at least 30 in stock at any given time throughout the season. Peanut butter and chocolate are favorites amongst visitors. Don't forget to check out the Christmas trees at the farm.
(530) 644-3492
2860 High Hill Rd, Placerville, CA 95667
Colorado: Cacao Chemistry Chocolatier and Patisserie
Cacao Chemistry Chocolatier and Patisserie in Colorado Springs offers a wide range of candies and chocolate confections, but its fudge stands out among the rest. It changes the flavors regularly, so you'll always have something new to look forward to. It even offers a vegan fudge that some may say is better than the traditional one.
(719) 633-3686
109 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Connecticut: Franklin's General Store
If you're looking for some great fudge in Connecticut, Franklin's General Store is the place to go. Located in Mystic, this timeless colonial-style store will transport you back to 1985 when it first opened its doors. This delicious fudge comes in 21 flavors, available for purchase at the store or shipped directly to your home. Be sure to try unique flavors like mocha nut and mooseprints.
(860) 536-1038
27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Kilwins
Kilwins in Rehoboth Beach offers the best fudge you can find in town. Its Mackinac Island (the fudge capital) fudge recipe from 1947 helped it to expand to over 160 stores across 28 states. You also have to try its signature turtle fudge and its top seller, sea-salt caramel fudge. You can also find several other flavors, such as lemon, mud fudge, and chocolate fudge with no sugar added.
(302) 858-4646
140 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: The Fudge Factory
If you are looking for a traditional fudge shop in Tarpon Springs, The Fudge Factory offers that and more. Located on the Historic Sponge Docks, it has been using Grandma's Dutch family recipes since 1988 — it's one of a kind. If you're stopping in on a road trip, don't worry — its fudge doesn't need refrigeration, and it doesn't melt.
(727) 934-8196
808 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
Georgia: The Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates
The Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates has been named "Best in Atlanta," so you're in for a treat.The chocolate shop makes every kind of artisanal chocolate confection, but its fudge is something special. You can expect a rich, creamy, and soft bite like no other. It offers more than 30 flavors, including salted caramel, butter pecan, and cookies and cream.
(678) 585-3338
3099 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096
Hawaii: The Hawaii Fudge Company
The Hawaii Fudge Company in Hukilike is one of the most unique fudge shops you will ever come across. Inspired by the islands, it infuses a love of fudge with local tropical flavors like macadamia nuts, lilikoi cheesecake, passion fruit, and guava. You can also try the fan favorite, the Fudgelette, a variety box that helps you try more flavors.
310 Hukilike St Unit M, Kahului, HI 96732
Idaho: Pandora's Chocolate
Famous for its fudge, Pandora's Chocolate Shop in Rigby offers bite-size pieces of fudge that will keep you wanting more and more. Try flavors like mint, cherry, and its original milk chocolate. If you can't choose, you can also pick up a gift basket that includes a variety of chocolates and treats.
pandoras-chocolate.square.site
(208) 251-3058
127 W Main St, Rigby, ID 83442
Illinois: The Fudge Pot
The history of The Fudge Pot dates back to the 1930s and Mars Candy Co. Although the storefront didn't open until 1963, it's been a family-run establishment since its creation. The bestseller is plain chocolate, but you can also enjoy marshmallow, walnut, and maple walnut. The store doesn't ship during hot seasons, so you'll have to stop in yourself.
(312) 943-1777
1532 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610
Indiana: Uranus Fudge Factory
Just by reading its slogan, "The best fudge comes from Uranus", you know you are in for a fun time. Catchphrases and jokes are not the only good things about Uranus Fudge Factory in Indiana. Its fudge is rich and creamy, and you can enjoy flavors such as strawberry shortcake, blueberry cheese, and even some whimsical ones like "a taste of Uranus."
Multiple locations
Iowa: The Chocolate Haus
The Chocolate Haus is located in a historic site that has the best fudge in Iowa. With its 100-year-old recipes, you can enjoy regular size or bite-sized fudge drops in flavors like sea salt caramel, chocolate pecan, and bearclaw. It also offers a Chocoholic Tribe subscription box where you can get chocolates and confections delivered monthly to your house.
(319) 622-3025
4521 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203
Kansas: Laura Little's Candies
Laura's Little Candies has been offering homemade sweets and confections for over 50 years. Named "one of the best chocolate shops of Kansas," this traditional candy store in Prairie Village makes fudge the old-fashioned way. If you want to try the most traditional fudge in all of Kansas, you should try its Swiss double chocolate, chocolate marshmallow, and old-fashioned chocolate pecan fudge.
(913) 722-2226
2100 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Kentucky: Sweet Shoppe
Sweet Shoppe in Hodgenville will satisfy your sweet cravings. Open all year, you can also find its fudge at fairs and festivals throughout Louisville. If you are on the lookout for one of the best fudge shops in Kentucky, this is your place. Flavors range from classics to more unique options, like tiger butter, creamsicle, chocolate caramel, and red velvet.
etsy.com/shop/SweetShopHodgenville
100 S Lincoln Blvd, Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-0424
Louisiana: Southern Candy Makers
Move over, beignets. Southern Candy Makers has been a staple of the historic French Quarter in New Orleans since 1992. Frequent guests say it's so good it will take you back to your childhood. Flavors include chocolate pecan, vanilla, and peanut butter. It also offers gift boxes if you can't pick just one flavor.
334 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130
(504) 523-5544
Maine: The Acadia Country Store
The fudge at the Acadia Country Store in Bar Harbor is impossible to resist.When you enter the store, you can try samples before deciding what to buy. Some popular flavors include lemon colada, carrot cake, blueberry cheesecake, Snickers, and mudslide. Although you can purchase your fudge individually, you'll want to grab a package to take home.
facebook.com/people/Acadia-Country-Store
(207) 288-2426
128 Main St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Maryland: Jessica's Fudge House
Jessica's Fudge House keeps tradition alive and offers all kinds of flavors, from classics like dark chocolate, salted caramel, and vanilla, to the favorites, like raspberry chocolate dream, amaretto, and cookie dough. Reviewers have said this is the best fudge on the boardwalk, and if you buy 2 pounds, you get one free.
(410) 289-4100
803 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
Massachusetts: Provincetown Fudge Factory
Provincetown Fudge Factory has been open since 1984, and it's a good place to get some of the best fudge in the state. Reviewers say the fudge here is rich, creamy, and delicious. There are more than a dozen flavors available, including cranberry walnut, Butterfingers, chocolate caramel, and more. You can also purchase gift cards if you want to surprise a loved one.
210 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657
Michigan: Joann's Fudge
If you want some of the best fudge in the world, Joann's Fudge is the place to go. Mackinac Island's different fudgeries have been perfecting their recipes since the 1800s, so this is the most authentic you can get — and Joann's is among the best of them. Open since 1969, this third-generation family business is known for making fudge that is exceptionally rich and high-quality.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Candyland
Although it's mostly known for its popcorn, Candyland in Minnesota is said to make the best fudge in the state, according to reviewers. It only has two flavors — chocolate and penuchi (with or without walnuts), but it is one of the best treats you will ever try. The store opened in 1932 using classic recipes and has continued the tradition ever since.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Darby's Famous Fudge
Darby's Famous Fudge in historic Natchez has worked tirelessly to perfect its family recipe. Every ingredient is as fresh as possible — all the way down to the homegrown pecans. When you step inside, you know you're in for a treat. You can find a wide range of options, and the store offers national shipping (except when it's very hot), as well as gift boxes.
(601) 446-9737
410 Main St, Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: Chip's Chocolate Factory
Open year-round, Chip's Chocolate Factory uses methods that date back 100 years. When you visit this confectionery, be sure to stay awhile. You can watch the expert chocolatiers make batch after batch of different chocolate goodies, or you can take a tour of the facility. The fudgery offers fudge by the slice, with more than 25 flavors to choose from, including classics like creamy chocolate and peanut butter, as well as unique options like butterscotch, espresso, and ultimate peanut butter fudge with candies.
(816) 421-0012
2450 Grand Blvd, Ste 239, Kansas City, MO 64108
Montana: Sweet Palace
Sweet Palace is located in Philipsburg in a restored western building. The fudge is smooth, creamy, and rich, with several different flavors to try. The specialty is the pistachio pecan and double chocolate fudge, and it also offers some old-fashioned flavors, such as amaretto and penuchi.
(888) 793-3896
109 E Broadway, Philipsburg, MT 59858
Nebraska: Corner Hardware and More
In the tiny town of Orchard, Corner Hardware is not your regular hardware store. Inside, you'll notice a section of the store called the "Orchard Fudge and Candy Shop," where you can buy several candy confections and fudge, including a wide variety of homemade flavors. Note that flavors change from time to time, but they may include orange tootsie pop, birthday cake, maple toffee, chewy praline, and more.
(402) 893-3111
250 E 2nd St, Orchard, NE 68764
Nevada: Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory
With multiple locations accross Nevada, Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory is a family-owned business that opened its doors in 1936. For nearly 100 years, the family has taught the art of candy making to the next generation. Rocky road and chocolate are two customer favorites. You can also pick up gift boxes with assorted treats.
chocolatenuggetcandyfactory.com
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Granite State Candy Shoppe
Open since 1927, Granite State Candy Shoppe is a third-generation candy store that makes homemade fudge, ensuring its products are fresh. You can order a ½-pound or a full pound of fudge in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, chocolate and peanut butter, chocolate nut, peanut butter, penuchi, and penuchi nut.
(603) 225-2591
13 Warren St, Concord, NH 03301
New Jersey: The Fudge Shoppe
Ever since the 1960s, the family-owned Fudge Shoppe in New Jersey has kept its ancestors' legacy alive. Made with passion and love, this once tiny roadside shop now has several locations nationwide. Popular flavors include vanilla, penuchi, milk chocolate, and penuchi walnut, all in ½-pound servings. You can also order online to ship nationwide.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Candy Mountain Fudge
Hidden among the mountains of Red River, you will find Candy Mountain Fudge, a fan favorite fudge shop. Candy Mountain has been making its fudge at an altitude of 8,750 feet since 1990. This unique fudge comes in flavors like green chile pistachio, peanut butter chocolate, and pumpkin pie. There are also other candies and chocolates that are worth a try.
(575) 754-2925
300 W Main St, Red River, NM 87558
New York: Adirondack Chocolates
Adirondack Chocolates has shared its love for chocolate with the community for decades. It uses original recipes to achieve a top-tier quality and guarantee the fudge's freshness. This shop offers five flavors: chocolate, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter, and maple walnut, all served in 1- or 2-pound boxes.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Bear City Fudge Company
In downtown New Bern, you will find Bear City Fudge Company. Founded in 2003, this charming shop has been praised by reviewers for its exceptional service and fantastic pieces of fudge. Close to two dozen types of fudge are available, including Mexican dark chocolate, turtle pecan, orange cream, birthday cake, dark chocolate caramel sea salt, and more.
(252) 636-1360
236C Middle St, New Bern, NC 28560
North Dakota: Sweet Dreams Confections
Sweet Dreams Confections offers fudge that is made in-house, and it is so soft and creamy that it's sure to melt in your mouth. The best sellers include chocolate fudge, raspberry chocolate swirl, turtle pecan, orange cream, and more. For those who are more adventurous, the shop even offers a root beer fudge.
(701) 297-9338
4101 13th Ave S #1000, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates
Located in Ashland, right next to Grandpa's Cheesebarn store, Sweeties Chocolates is a shop that will satisfy your fudge sweet tooth like no other. A local favorite, the fudge is made with a family recipe passed down through generations. You will find flavors such as praline pecan, sea salt caramel chocolate, and peanut butter. Shipment times may vary in the summer due to high temperatures, so be sure to place your order in advance if you have a craving.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Apple Tree Chocolate
If you're looking for fudge made with love, Apple Tree Chocolate is the place for you. This fudge is made by a couple who fell in love in the town and decided to make their dreams come true by making candies the old-fashioned way. You can buy fudge flavors individually by the ½ pound or in an assorted box if you prefer variety.
(405) 310-3959
209 E Main St, Norman, OK 73069
Oregon: Bigfoot Fudge Factory
Family-owned Bigfoot Fudge Factory sells the best hand-crafted fudge in Oregon, according to reviewers. More than 50 flavors are available via custom orders, so don't miss out on the incredible selection, including chocolate marshmallow, eggnog, dulce de leche, raspberry jalapeño, and almost any other flavor you can think of. The fudge is sold in-store and at several local fairs and markets, but if you don't feel like leaving your house, there's local shipping.
(541) 255-6093
25 N 1st St, Ste 2, Creswell, OR 97426
Pennsylvania: Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets
You can find Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets in Kitchen Kettle Village, where you'll get authentic fudge made following recipes that are close to 200 years old, perfected over the years through countless batches. The fudge is made from scratch, and it stays fresh for up to two weeks. It's smooth and creamy with a firm crust on the outside, and comes in flavors such as maple pecan, peanut butter, and more.
(717) 768-3740
3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534
Rhode Island: Sweenor's Chocolates
Sweenor's Chocolates is a traditional candy store with shops in Cranston and Wakefield. The founder has been making fudge for decades, offering three delicious options for you to take home: chocolate walnut, penuche, and chocolate, either sold in boxes or by the piece. Don't forget to try the other confections that are equally delicious.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Fudge Shoppe of Marion
The Fudge Shoppe of Marion was founded in 2020 and has been under new ownership since 2023, in an effort to revitalize Marion's historic downtown. Here, you will find a very welcoming environment and the best fudge in the whole state. You can choose from over 30 different flavors, like chocolate, birthday cake, peanut butter, and more. You can even combine the fudge with the shop's homemade ice cream and many other treats.
(843) 319-4915
610 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571
South Dakota: Rushmore Candy Company
Whether you are a local or just visiting Mount Rushmore, you can find Rushmore Candy Company right in the heart of the Black Hills. It is the largest candy store in all of South Dakota, spanning nearly 13,000 square feet and featuring a diverse selection of goodies. Reviewers say the fudge is incredible, so you should have high expectations. You can find several flavors waiting for you, including unique options like birthday cake.
(605) 342-1489
9815 US-16, Rapid City, SD 57702
Tennessee: Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen
Fudge is a best seller at the charming Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen candy store. It was founded in 1950 by a couple of travelers on their way to California, who stopped in Gatlinburg and discovered the beauty of the Smoky Mountains National Park. Although it doesn't offer online shopping, it's more than worth a visit to the store. You can purchase flavors such as chocolate, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, and more.
Multiple locations
Texas: Chocolate Hangover
Chocolate Hangover in Texas has more than 100 flavors in store, offering one of the most diverse selections on this list. You'll find everything from peanut butter to Irish car bomb, cotton candy to smoked whiskey, and even more unique flavors. You can purchase fudge in quantities ranging from an 8-ounce box to a 2.5-pound tray. You can also find Chocolate Hangover treats at local festivals.
(817) 527-6499
520 S Main St #207, Grapevine, TX 76051
Utah: Moore N More Gourmet Popcorn
You might be thinking, "What does popcorn have to do with fudge?" Well, you may be surprised to learn that Moore N More sells the best fudge you can find in Utah, according to reviewers. You can choose gift boxes featuring more than 55 options, such as apple cider donut, Yankee Doodle Dandy, churro, or strawberry-stuffed French toast.
(435) 574-7292
1973 W Sunset Blvd, Unit D, St. George, UT 84770
Vermont: Shelburne Country Store
Customers love Shelburne Country Store's fudge for a reason: It's creamy, soft, and rich, with flavors including chocolate caramel sea salt, maple walnut, pistachio, mint chocolate swirl, and many more. If you have a sweet tooth, you can also get a monthly mystery box subscription sent right to your mailbox, with a different surprise fudge flavor each month.
(800) 660-3657
29 Falls Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482
Virginia: Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop
Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop is a candy store located in the heart of Merchants Square in Williamsburg. For over 50 years, it has served some delicious candy confections and the best handmade fudge in town. Flavors include classics such as chocolate and vanilla, and other options like dark chocolate with sea salt and caramel, peanut butter, cookies and cream, and more.
(757) 229-4406
414 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Washington: Sweet Mickey's Candy Shoppe
Sweet Mickey's in Seattle is a tribute to Grandma Mickey. Her family continues her candy-making tradition, passing on her kindness to generations and bringing joy to people of all ages with delicious sweet treats. The fudge is handcrafted in small batches and made fresh with high-quality ingredients. You'll find several unique flavors, including chocolate walnut, chewy praline, and mint chocolate swirl.
(206) 402-6272
5338 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Canyon Rim Gifts
Located by the New River Gorge National Park is Canyon Rim Gifts. Established in 1978, this family-owned gift shop celebrates its heritage through fudge. Flavors include pumpkin cheesecake, tiger butter, German chocolate cake, and apple pie. You order fudge by the piece or by the pound, but you'll want as much as you can carry. You can also purchase the fudge at pop-up markets along the national park.
(304) 574-3818
235 Fayette Mine Rd, Lansing, WV 25862
Wisconsin: Swiss Maid Fudge
This second-generation old-fashioned candy store was established in 1962 and is a Wisconsin Dells staple. The Swiss Maid Fudge Shop offers a variety of delicious chocolate confections, and naturally, the fudge is a standout. Flavors range from peanut butter marble and turtle fudge to cookies and cream and dark chocolate fudge. Shop locally or online to indulge in this sweet treat, and you will not be disappointed.
(608) 254-7771
743 Superior St, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Wyoming: Cowtown Candy Company
Cowtown Candy Company in Cody uses a recipe with a unique technique to make its fudge extra creamy, and it's consistently a favorite at the store. This irresistible fudge comes in several flavors, such as mallow mania, pistachio, maple pecan, and lemon cheesecake. There's also a "Fudge of the Month" subscription for true fans.
(307) 587-8212
1323 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414
Methodology
While we couldn't visit all of the fudge shops throughout the U.S. to develop this list, we scoured the internet to find the best options using Yelp reviews, Google reviews, community Reddit threads, awards, and local blogs. We tried to find as many family-run fudge shops that make candies in-house to highlight unique spots. There are plenty of amazing fudge shops sprinkled throughout the country, but these shops represent the best of the best according to frequent guests.