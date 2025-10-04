The Best Fudge Shop In Every State

By Harrison Pierce
Baskets of assorted fudge Whitemay/Getty Images

Even if you don't have a sweet tooth, you've probably tried fudge before. Whether you prefer a quick two-ingredient fudge or a complex recipe with more ingredients than you can count, it is an absolutely delicious treat. It originated in the U.S. in the late 19th century by mistake. Today, you can find fudge stores sprinkled throughout the country in big cities and small towns alike. What takes good fudge and makes it the best of the best? It's the kind that melts in your mouth, tasting soft, creamy, and filled with the richest flavor you've ever tried.

The fudge shops on this list each offer something unique. Many are family-owned, and several may offer other sweet treats like chocolates or caramels. After all, fudge was created by messing up a recipe for chocolate caramels. It makes sense that many of the best fudge shops offer additional candies to complement fudge. The traditional, old-fashioned fudge from Massachusetts will taste completely different than the tropical fudge from Hawaii. No matter what flavor you prefer, here's where to find the best fudge shops in every state. For more information about the process used to develop this list, please refer to the methodology slide at the end of this article, where we'll go into more detail about our research process and factors we took into consideration.

Alabama: Sweet Barn

White fudge on a plate Sweet Barn/Facebook

Located in Andalusia, Sweet Barn sells a variety of items, including home décor, jewelry, and more, but customers go crazy for its fudge because it's soft and chewy. It offers a wide selection of classic fudge flavors, including its bestseller: caramel cashew. Sweet Barn also has unique flavors like banana pudding, and holiday fudge flavors like bourbon pecan and peppermint schnapps.

facebook.com/sweetbarnsweetshop

(334) 343-0781

201 S 3 Notch St, Andalusia, AL 36420

Alaska: Alaskan Fudge Co.

Assorted Fudge on a table with an Alaskan Fudge Co box in the background alaskanfudgeco/Instagram

Alaskan Fudge Co. is a family-owned candy store that opened its doors in 1980. Its fudge is creamy, handmade, and packaged fresh. You can grab a piece by the slice, but you'd probably be better off purchasing a box of up to six slices. Flavors include peanut butter, salted caramel, cookies and cream, and more. And when you go there, be sure to try the truffles and other confections.

alaskanfudge.com

(907) 586-1478

195 S Franklin St, Juneau, AK 99801

Arizona: The Sedona Fudge Company

The Sedona Fudge Company fudge box, with assorted fudge and Gummy Bears on top sedonafudgecompany/Instagram

Open for more than 43 years, The Sedona Fudge Company is the best homemade fudge you'll try in Arizona. It uses the recipe of the Mackinac Island fudge (the best in the whole world). Cookies and cream and dark salted caramel are its bestsellers, but you can also try the classics, like chocolate and penuche (which is different from regular fudge). It even had a Dubai chocolate fudge during the Dubai craze.

sedonafudge.com

(928) 282-1044

257 N State Rte 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

Arkansas: Sweet's Fudge Kitchen

Assorted chocolate confections and candy on a plate Sweet's Fudge Kitchen/Facebook

"Making life sweeter since 1969," Sweet's Fudge Kitchen is situated in the small town of Eureka Springs. Whether you are a fudge lover or you are just in need of a sweet treat, this place is a must. It has the classics, like black walnut chocolate and peanut butter, as well as some more unique ones like Bailey's Irish cream fudge.

sweetsfudgekitchen.com

(479) 253-5810

1 Spring St A, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

California: Fudge Factory Farm

Cookies and Cream fudge Fudge Factory Farm/Facebook

Hidden in the beautiful Apple Hill, Fudge Factory Farm is only open from September to mid-December, so you'll want to plan your visit accordingly. It offers around 75 flavors of fudge, with at least 30 in stock at any given time throughout the season. Peanut butter and chocolate are favorites amongst visitors. Don't forget to check out the Christmas trees at the farm.

fudgefactoryfarm.com

(530) 644-3492

2860 High Hill Rd, Placerville, CA 95667

Colorado: Cacao Chemistry Chocolatier and Patisserie

Chocolate Fudge cacaochemistry/Instagram

Cacao Chemistry Chocolatier and Patisserie in Colorado Springs offers a wide range of candies and chocolate confections, but its fudge stands out among the rest. It changes the flavors regularly, so you'll always have something new to look forward to. It even offers a vegan fudge that some may say is better than the traditional one.

cacaochemistry.com

(719) 633-3686

109 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Connecticut: Franklin's General Store

Mooseprints fudge on display from Franklin's General Store Franklin's General Store/Facebook

If you're looking for some great fudge in Connecticut, Franklin's General Store is the place to go. Located in Mystic, this timeless colonial-style store will transport you back to 1985 when it first opened its doors. This delicious fudge comes in 21 flavors, available for purchase at the store or shipped directly to your home. Be sure to try unique flavors like mocha nut and mooseprints.

franklinsgeneralstore.com

(860) 536-1038

27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic, CT 06355

Delaware: Kilwins

Sliced loaf of chocolate fudge on white platter Kilwins/Facebook

Kilwins in Rehoboth Beach offers the best fudge you can find in town. Its Mackinac Island (the fudge capital) fudge recipe from 1947 helped it to expand to over 160 stores across 28 states. You also have to try its signature turtle fudge and its top seller, sea-salt caramel fudge. You can also find several other flavors, such as lemon, mud fudge, and chocolate fudge with no sugar added.

kilwins.com

(302) 858-4646

140 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Florida: The Fudge Factory

Man lifting slice of fudge on spatula at The Fudge Factory in Florida The Fudge Factory

If you are looking for a traditional fudge shop in Tarpon Springs, The Fudge Factory offers that and more. Located on the Historic Sponge Docks, it has been using Grandma's Dutch family recipes since 1988 — it's one of a kind. If you're stopping in on a road trip, don't worry — its fudge doesn't need refrigeration, and it doesn't melt.

flfudgefactory.com

(727) 934-8196

808 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Georgia: The Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates

Showcase of assorted fudge on display at the store The Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates/Facebook

The Chocolaterie Luxury Chocolates has been named "Best in Atlanta," so you're in for a treat.The chocolate shop makes every kind of artisanal chocolate confection, but its fudge is something special. You can expect a rich, creamy, and soft bite like no other. It offers more than 30 flavors, including salted caramel, butter pecan, and cookies and cream.

thechocolaterie.com

(678) 585-3338

3099 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096

Hawaii: The Hawaii Fudge Company

Hawaiian sweets fudge, chocolate macadamia nut flavor The Hawaii Fudge Company/Facebook

The Hawaii Fudge Company in Hukilike is one of the most unique fudge shops you will ever come across. Inspired by the islands, it infuses a love of fudge with local tropical flavors like macadamia nuts, lilikoi cheesecake, passion fruit, and guava. You can also try the fan favorite, the Fudgelette, a variety box that helps you try more flavors.

hawaiiansweetscompany.com

310 Hukilike St Unit M, Kahului, HI 96732

Idaho: Pandora's Chocolate

Assorted chocolate-covered fudge and truffles on a tray Pandora's Chocolate and Gifts/Facebook

Famous for its fudge, Pandora's Chocolate Shop in Rigby offers bite-size pieces of fudge that will keep you wanting more and more. Try flavors like mint, cherry, and its original milk chocolate. If you can't choose, you can also pick up a gift basket that includes a variety of chocolates and treats. 

pandoras-chocolate.square.site

(208) 251-3058

127 W Main St, Rigby, ID 83442

Illinois: The Fudge Pot

A sheet of cut fudge at The Fudge Pot The Fudge Pot

The history of The Fudge Pot dates back to the 1930s and Mars Candy Co. Although the storefront didn't open until 1963, it's been a family-run establishment since its creation. The bestseller is plain chocolate, but you can also enjoy marshmallow, walnut, and maple walnut. The store doesn't ship during hot seasons, so you'll have to stop in yourself.

thefudgepotchicago.com

(312) 943-1777

1532 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60610

Indiana: Uranus Fudge Factory

Strawberry Shortcake Fudge From Uranus Uranus Fudge Factory-Anderson Indiana/Facebook

Just by reading its slogan, "The best fudge comes from Uranus", you know you are in for a fun time. Catchphrases and jokes are not the only good things about Uranus Fudge Factory in Indiana. Its fudge is rich and creamy, and you can enjoy flavors such as strawberry shortcake, blueberry cheese, and even some whimsical ones like "a taste of Uranus."

uranusgeneralstore.com

Multiple locations

Iowa: The Chocolate Haus

Rows of fudge in aluminum tins thechocolatehaus/Instagram

The Chocolate Haus is located in a historic site that has the best fudge in Iowa. With its 100-year-old recipes, you can enjoy regular size or bite-sized fudge drops in flavors like sea salt caramel, chocolate pecan, and bearclaw. It also offers a Chocoholic Tribe subscription box where you can get chocolates and confections delivered monthly to your house.

chocolatehaus.com

(319) 622-3025

4521 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203

Kansas: Laura Little's Candies

assorted fudge bars lauralittlesfudge/Instagram

Laura's Little Candies has been offering homemade sweets and confections for over 50 years. Named "one of the best chocolate shops of Kansas," this traditional candy store in Prairie Village makes fudge the old-fashioned way. If you want to try the most traditional fudge in all of Kansas, you should try its Swiss double chocolate, chocolate marshmallow, and old-fashioned chocolate pecan fudge.

lauralittlecandy.com

(913) 722-2226

2100 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Kentucky: Sweet Shoppe

Assorted fudge flavors. From left to right: buckeye, tiger butter and chocolate caramel with sea salt The Sweet Shoppe/Facebook

Sweet Shoppe in Hodgenville will satisfy your sweet cravings. Open all year, you can also find its fudge at fairs and festivals throughout Louisville. If you are on the lookout for one of the best fudge shops in Kentucky, this is your place. Flavors range from classics to more unique options, like tiger butter, creamsicle, chocolate caramel, and red velvet.

etsy.com/shop/SweetShopHodgenville

100 S Lincoln Blvd, Hodgenville, KY 42748

(270) 358-0424

Louisiana: Southern Candy Makers

Assorted chocolate confections, with the label "Southern candymakers" scmcandy123/Instagram

Move over, beignets. Southern Candy Makers has been a staple of the historic French Quarter in New Orleans since 1992. Frequent guests say it's so good it will take you back to your childhood. Flavors include chocolate pecan, vanilla, and peanut butter. It also offers gift boxes if you can't pick just one flavor.

southerncandymakers.com

334 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130

(504) 523-5544

Maine: The Acadia Country Store

Assorted fudge including flavors like lemon colada, mudslide, carrot cake, raspberry and more Acadia Country Store/Facebook

The fudge at the Acadia Country Store in Bar Harbor is impossible to resist.When you enter the store, you can try samples before deciding what to buy. Some popular flavors include lemon colada, carrot cake, blueberry cheesecake, Snickers, and mudslide. Although you can purchase your fudge individually, you'll want to grab a package to take home.

facebook.com/people/Acadia-Country-Store

(207) 288-2426

128 Main St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Maryland: Jessica's Fudge House

Assorted fudge in a Jessica's Fudge House box Jessica's Fudge House/Facebook

Jessica's Fudge House keeps tradition alive and offers all kinds of flavors, from classics like dark chocolate, salted caramel, and vanilla, to the favorites, like raspberry chocolate dream, amaretto, and cookie dough. Reviewers have said this is the best fudge on the boardwalk, and if you buy 2 pounds, you get one free.

jessicasfudge.com

(410) 289-4100

803 N Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Massachusetts: Provincetown Fudge Factory

Chocolate chip cookie fudge Provincetown Fudge Factory/Facebook

Provincetown Fudge Factory has been open since 1984, and it's a good place to get some of the best fudge in the state. Reviewers say the fudge here is rich, creamy, and delicious. There are more than a dozen flavors available, including cranberry walnut, Butterfingers, chocolate caramel, and more. You can also purchase gift cards if you want to surprise a loved one.

ptownfudge.com

210 Commercial St, Provincetown, MA 02657

Michigan: Joann's Fudge

Hands slicing loaf of fudge at Joann's in Michigan joannsfudge/Instagram

If you want some of the best fudge in the world, Joann's Fudge is the place to go. Mackinac Island's different fudgeries have been perfecting their recipes since the 1800s, so this is the most authentic you can get — and Joann's is among the best of them. Open since 1969, this third-generation family business is known for making fudge that is exceptionally rich and high-quality.

joannsfudge.com

Multiple locations

Minnesota: Candyland

Paddle churning chocolate fudge at Candyland Candyland the Store/Facebook

Although it's mostly known for its popcorn, Candyland in Minnesota is said to make the best fudge in the state, according to reviewers. It only has two flavors — chocolate and penuchi (with or without walnuts), but it is one of the best treats you will ever try. The store opened in 1932 using classic recipes and has continued the tradition ever since.

candylandstore.com

Multiple locations

Mississippi: Darby's Famous Fudge

Assorted Fudge in sectioned white tin Darby's/Facebook

Darby's Famous Fudge in historic Natchez has worked tirelessly to perfect its family recipe. Every ingredient is as fresh as possible — all the way down to the homegrown pecans. When you step inside, you know you're in for a treat. You can find a wide range of options, and the store offers national shipping (except when it's very hot), as well as gift boxes.

darbysfamousfudge.com

(601) 446-9737

410 Main St, Natchez, MS 39120

Missouri: Chip's Chocolate Factory

Ultimate peanut butter fudge close-up Chip's Chocolate Factory/Facebook

Open year-round, Chip's Chocolate Factory uses methods that date back 100 years. When you visit this confectionery, be sure to stay awhile. You can watch the expert chocolatiers make batch after batch of different chocolate goodies, or you can take a tour of the facility. The fudgery offers fudge by the slice, with more than 25 flavors to choose from, including classics like creamy chocolate and peanut butter, as well as unique options like butterscotch, espresso, and ultimate peanut butter fudge with candies.

chipschocolatefactory.com

(816) 421-0012

2450 Grand Blvd, Ste 239, Kansas City, MO 64108

Montana: Sweet Palace

Interior of Montana's Sweet Palace store Sweet Palace, Philipsburg/Facebook

Sweet Palace is located in Philipsburg in a restored western building. The fudge is smooth, creamy, and rich, with several different flavors to try. The specialty is the pistachio pecan and double chocolate fudge, and it also offers some old-fashioned flavors, such as amaretto and penuchi.

sweetpalace.com

(888) 793-3896

109 E Broadway, Philipsburg, MT 59858

Nebraska: Corner Hardware and More

Assorted fudge on a tray with a stickers that reads "Orchard Fudge & Candy Shop" Corner Hardware and More/Facebook

In the tiny town of Orchard, Corner Hardware is not your regular hardware store. Inside, you'll notice a section of the store called the "Orchard Fudge and Candy Shop," where you can buy several candy confections and fudge, including a wide variety of homemade flavors. Note that flavors change from time to time, but they may include orange tootsie pop, birthday cake, maple toffee, chewy praline, and more.

facebook.com/CornerMore

(402) 893-3111

250 E 2nd St, Orchard, NE 68764

Nevada: Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory

Assorted fudge on a plate chocolatenuggetcandy/Instagram

With multiple locations accross Nevada, Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory is a family-owned business that opened its doors in 1936. For nearly 100 years, the family has taught the art of candy making to the next generation. Rocky road and chocolate are two customer favorites. You can also pick up gift boxes with assorted treats. 

chocolatenuggetcandyfactory.com

Multiple locations

New Hampshire: Granite State Candy Shoppe

Window full of candy and chocolates Granite State Candy Shoppe/Facebook

Open since 1927, Granite State Candy Shoppe is a third-generation candy store that makes homemade fudge, ensuring its products are fresh. You can order a ½-pound or a full pound of fudge in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, chocolate and peanut butter, chocolate nut, peanut butter, penuchi, and penuchi nut. 

granitestatecandyshoppe.com

(603) 225-2591

13 Warren St, Concord, NH 03301

New Jersey: The Fudge Shoppe

Sliced loaf of dark chocolate fudge on display at the fudge shoppe The Fudge Shoppe/Facebook

Ever since the 1960s, the family-owned Fudge Shoppe in New Jersey has kept its ancestors' legacy alive. Made with passion and love, this once tiny roadside shop now has several locations nationwide. Popular flavors include vanilla, penuchi, milk chocolate, and penuchi walnut, all in ½-pound servings. You can also order online to ship nationwide.

thefudgeshoppe.com

Multiple locations

New Mexico: Candy Mountain Fudge

Pumpkin fudge next to mug on counter at Candy Mountain Fudge Candy Mountain Fudge/Facebook

Hidden among the mountains of Red River, you will find Candy Mountain Fudge, a fan favorite fudge shop. Candy Mountain has been making its fudge at an altitude of 8,750 feet since 1990. This unique fudge comes in flavors like green chile pistachio, peanut butter chocolate, and pumpkin pie. There are also other candies and chocolates that are worth a try.

candymountainfudge.com

(575) 754-2925

300 W Main St, Red River, NM 87558

New York: Adirondack Chocolates

Chocolate fudge and nuts on marble surface Adirondack Chocolates/Facebook

Adirondack Chocolates has shared its love for chocolate with the community for decades. It uses original recipes to achieve a top-tier quality and guarantee the fudge's freshness. This shop offers five flavors: chocolate, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter, and maple walnut, all served in 1- or 2-pound boxes. 

adirondackchocolates.com

Multiple locations

North Carolina: Bear City Fudge Company

Stack of Dark Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Fudge from Bear City Fudge Company on dark surface Bear City Fudge Company/Facebook

In downtown New Bern, you will find Bear City Fudge Company. Founded in 2003, this charming shop has been praised by reviewers for its exceptional service and fantastic pieces of fudge. Close to two dozen types of fudge are available, including Mexican dark chocolate, turtle pecan, orange cream, birthday cake, dark chocolate caramel sea salt, and more.

bearcityfudge.com

(252) 636-1360

236C Middle St, New Bern, NC 28560

North Dakota: Sweet Dreams Confections

Slabs of fudge lined up on counter Sweet Dreams Confections

Sweet Dreams Confections offers fudge that is made in-house, and it is so soft and creamy that it's sure to melt in your mouth. The best sellers include chocolate fudge, raspberry chocolate swirl, turtle pecan, orange cream, and more. For those who are more adventurous, the shop even offers a root beer fudge. 

sweetdreamsconfections.com

(701) 297-9338

4101 13th Ave S #1000, Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio: Grandpa's Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates

Stack of Neapolitan fudge at Grandpa's Cheesebarn in Ohio Best of Grandpa's Cheesebarn/Facebook

Located in Ashland, right next to Grandpa's Cheesebarn store, Sweeties Chocolates is a shop that will satisfy your fudge sweet tooth like no other. A local favorite, the fudge is made with a family recipe passed down through generations. You will find flavors such as praline pecan, sea salt caramel chocolate, and peanut butter. Shipment times may vary in the summer due to high temperatures, so be sure to place your order in advance if you have a craving.

grandpascheesebarn.com

Multiple locations

Oklahoma: Apple Tree Chocolate

Hand holding open box of assorted fudge appletreechocolate/Instagram

If you're looking for fudge made with love, Apple Tree Chocolate is the place for you. This fudge is made by a couple who fell in love in the town and decided to make their dreams come true by making candies the old-fashioned way. You can buy fudge flavors individually by the ½ pound or in an assorted box if you prefer variety.

appletreechocolate.com

(405) 310-3959

209 E Main St, Norman, OK 73069

Oregon: Bigfoot Fudge Factory

Four shelving units with rows of assorted fudge at Bigfoot Fudge Factory Bigfoot Fudge Factory/Facebook

Family-owned Bigfoot Fudge Factory sells the best hand-crafted fudge in Oregon, according to reviewers. More than 50 flavors are available via custom orders, so don't miss out on the incredible selection, including chocolate marshmallow, eggnog, dulce de leche, raspberry jalapeño, and almost any other flavor you can think of. The fudge is sold in-store and at several local fairs and markets, but if you don't feel like leaving your house, there's local shipping.

bigfootfudgefactory.com

(541) 255-6093

25 N 1st St, Ste 2, Creswell, OR 97426

Pennsylvania: Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets

Assorted fudge on a silver tray Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets/Facebook

You can find Pepper Lane Fudge & Sweets in Kitchen Kettle Village, where you'll get authentic fudge made following recipes that are close to 200 years old, perfected over the years through countless batches. The fudge is made from scratch, and it stays fresh for up to two weeks. It's smooth and creamy with a firm crust on the outside, and comes in flavors such as maple pecan, peanut butter, and more.

plfudge.com

(717) 768-3740

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, PA 17534

Rhode Island: Sweenor's Chocolates

Top-down view of pan of peanut butter fudge sweenorschoc/Instagram

Sweenor's Chocolates is a traditional candy store with shops in Cranston and Wakefield. The founder has been making fudge for decades, offering three delicious options for you to take home: chocolate walnut, penuche, and chocolate, either sold in boxes or by the piece. Don't forget to try the other confections that are equally delicious.

sweenorschocolates.com

Multiple locations

South Carolina: Fudge Shoppe of Marion

Three pieces of fudge on a glass plate Fudge Shoppe of Marion/Facebook

The Fudge Shoppe of Marion was founded in 2020 and has been under new ownership since 2023, in an effort to revitalize Marion's historic downtown. Here, you will find a very welcoming environment and the best fudge in the whole state. You can choose from over 30 different flavors, like chocolate, birthday cake, peanut butter, and more. You can even combine the fudge with the shop's homemade ice cream and many other treats.

fudgeshoppeofmarion.com

(843) 319-4915

610 N Main St, Marion, SC 29571

South Dakota: Rushmore Candy Company

Inside of the Rushmore Candy Company store rushmorecandycompany/Instagram

Whether you are a local or just visiting Mount Rushmore, you can find Rushmore Candy Company right in the heart of the Black Hills. It is the largest candy store in all of South Dakota, spanning nearly 13,000 square feet and featuring a diverse selection of goodies. Reviewers say the fudge is incredible, so you should have high expectations. You can find several flavors waiting for you, including unique options like birthday cake.

rushmorecandycompany.com

(605) 342-1489

9815 US-16, Rapid City, SD 57702

Tennessee: Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen

Rows of assorted mini fudge Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen/Facebook

Fudge is a best seller at the charming Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen candy store. It was founded in 1950 by a couple of travelers on their way to California, who stopped in Gatlinburg and discovered the beauty of the Smoky Mountains National Park. Although it doesn't offer online shopping, it's more than worth a visit to the store. You can purchase flavors such as chocolate, chocolate walnut, peanut butter, and more.

olesmokycandykitchen.com

Multiple locations

Texas: Chocolate Hangover

Assorted treats including fudge, bombons in the shape of the state of texas, and pretzels thechocolatehangover/Instagram

Chocolate Hangover in Texas has more than 100 flavors in store, offering one of the most diverse selections on this list. You'll find everything from peanut butter to Irish car bomb, cotton candy to smoked whiskey, and even more unique flavors. You can purchase fudge in quantities ranging from an 8-ounce box to a 2.5-pound tray. You can also find Chocolate Hangover treats at local festivals.

chocolatehangover.com

(817) 527-6499

520 S Main St #207, Grapevine, TX 76051

Utah: Moore N More Gourmet Popcorn

Drizzling topping onto big slab of white fudge Moore N More Popcorn/Facebook

You might be thinking, "What does popcorn have to do with fudge?" Well, you may be surprised to learn that Moore N More sells the best fudge you can find in Utah, according to reviewers. You can choose gift boxes featuring more than 55 options, such as apple cider donut, Yankee Doodle Dandy, churro, or strawberry-stuffed French toast.

moorenmorepopcorn.com

(435) 574-7292

1973 W Sunset Blvd, Unit D, St. George, UT 84770

Vermont: Shelburne Country Store

Various blocks of summer fudge on display Shelburne Country Store/Facebook

Customers love Shelburne Country Store's fudge for a reason: It's creamy, soft, and rich, with flavors including chocolate caramel sea salt, maple walnut, pistachio, mint chocolate swirl, and many more. If you have a sweet tooth, you can also get a monthly mystery box subscription sent right to your mailbox, with a different surprise fudge flavor each month.

shelburnecountrystore.com

(800) 660-3657

29 Falls Rd, Shelburne, VT 05482

Virginia: Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop

Swirled fudge in a white box Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop/Facebook

Wythe Candy & Gourmet Shop is a candy store located in the heart of Merchants Square in Williamsburg. For over 50 years, it has served some delicious candy confections and the best handmade fudge in town. Flavors include classics such as chocolate and vanilla, and other options like dark chocolate with sea salt and caramel, peanut butter, cookies and cream, and more.

wythecandy.com

(757) 229-4406

414 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Washington: Sweet Mickey's Candy Shoppe

Sliced chocolate fudge Sweet Mickey's Candy Shoppe/Facebook

Sweet Mickey's in Seattle is a tribute to Grandma Mickey. Her family continues her candy-making tradition, passing on her kindness to generations and bringing joy to people of all ages with delicious sweet treats. The fudge is handcrafted in small batches and made fresh with high-quality ingredients. You'll find several unique flavors, including chocolate walnut, chewy praline, and mint chocolate swirl.

sweetmickeys.com

(206) 402-6272

5338 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

West Virginia: Canyon Rim Gifts

Chocolate and white swirl fudge Canyon Rim Gifts/Facebook

Located by the New River Gorge National Park is Canyon Rim Gifts. Established in 1978, this family-owned gift shop celebrates its heritage through fudge. Flavors include pumpkin cheesecake, tiger butter, German chocolate cake, and apple pie. You order fudge by the piece or by the pound, but you'll want as much as you can carry. You can also purchase the fudge at pop-up markets along the national park.

canyonrimgifts.com

(304) 574-3818

235 Fayette Mine Rd, Lansing, WV 25862

Wisconsin: Swiss Maid Fudge

Loaves of fudge on display inside Swiss Maid Fudge store Swiss Maid Fudge/Facebook

This second-generation old-fashioned candy store was established in 1962 and is a Wisconsin Dells staple. The Swiss Maid Fudge Shop offers a variety of delicious chocolate confections, and naturally, the fudge is a standout. Flavors range from peanut butter marble and turtle fudge to cookies and cream and dark chocolate fudge. Shop locally or online to indulge in this sweet treat, and you will not be disappointed.

swissmaidfudge.com

(608) 254-7771

743 Superior St, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Wyoming: Cowtown Candy Company

Loaf of nut-topped fudge on marble counter at Cowtown Candy Company Cowtown Candy Company/Facebook

Cowtown Candy Company in Cody uses a recipe with a unique technique to make its fudge extra creamy, and it's consistently a favorite at the store. This irresistible fudge comes in several flavors, such as mallow mania, pistachio, maple pecan, and lemon cheesecake. There's also a "Fudge of the Month" subscription for true fans.

cowtowncandy.com

(307) 587-8212

1323 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414

Methodology

Chocolate walnut fudge Dianna Paulk/Getty Images

While we couldn't visit all of the fudge shops throughout the U.S. to develop this list, we scoured the internet to find the best options using Yelp reviews, Google reviews, community Reddit threads, awards, and local blogs. We tried to find as many family-run fudge shops that make candies in-house to highlight unique spots. There are plenty of amazing fudge shops sprinkled throughout the country, but these shops represent the best of the best according to frequent guests.

