Anthony Bourdain Once Said He Could Eat In This City Forever (It's Not In The US)

When it came to killer food recommendations, there was no one more dependable than the late Anthony Bourdain. That's why our ears perked up when Bourdain said in the field notes for his popular travel show "Parts Unknown" that if he had to choose one city to eat in for the rest of his life, it would be Tokyo.

Though he had made the voyage to Tokyo nine times throughout his career, he described the city as "deliciously unknowable." It was that sense of mystery that kept him coming back for more. During Season 2, Episode 7 of Parts Unknown, he experienced both ends of the spectrum of the Tokyo social scene — from raucous dance clubs to high end martini bars to death metal shows. There were street meats, convenience store snacks he craved when he wasn't in town, and renowned Omakase style eateries like Sushi Yasuda, owned by his dear friend and sushi mentor, Naomichi Yasuda (certainly not the kind of place you would put wasabi in your soy sauce.) Bourdain told Business Insider in 2016 that though the vast array of options made it hard to choose, his top Japanese dishes included uni, soba noodles, and yakitori (marinated chicken skewers grilled over a charcoal fire).