The Common Pantry Item That Costs 20% More Than It Did In 2024

If you've noticed that it feels harder and harder to stick to your coffee budget, you're not imagining things. While many of us take our morning espresso for granted, it seems that this daily habit will continue to become more expensive. The price of coffee has experienced a significant increase in 2025, rising by close to 21% compared to the previous year.

As of September 2025, the price per pound reached a high of $4.27 per pound — this is up almost a dollar from the "record high" price in December 2024, of $3.44 per pound. The year-over-year rise affects everything from raw beans to grocery store shelves and cafe menus, with roasters and consumers paying a higher price.

For context, in prior years, it's been normal for the price of coffee to go up and down. After all, it is an agricultural commodity that is affected by things like weather, drought, supply and demand, inflation, and economic conditions. The 20% jump is partly due to climate conditions in Vietnam and Brazil, trade disruptions, and shifting market dynamics.