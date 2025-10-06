The Vintage Deli Meat That Vanished From Tables Across America

Tastes and popular foods change. That much is apparent to just about anyone who's been shopping long enough, but particularly when comparing what's on the shelves at current grocery stores to options from decades gone by. There are few places where this is more apparent than at the deli. While cold cut lovers today can enjoy seemingly endless varieties of turkey, ham, salami, roast beef, and more, there's one formerly common offering that's all but vanished: olive loaf.

If your first reaction to the name olive loaf is one of confusion, you likely came of age after the zenith of this unusual sliced delicacy. It's often classified as a terrine, a general term for a savory, loaf-shaped meal of meat or fish that's sometimes compared to the more familiar pate. It typically consists of finely ground meat (usually some combination of beef, pork, and chicken), pressed into a loaf that's studded with pieces of sliced olives, peppers, and other similar items. Green olives are typically used, as they retain their shape better when sliced.