The Best Items New To Costco In October 2025
If you've considered getting a Costco membership for benefits like savings on groceries (and fuel), unlimited free samples, and a wide selection of store-exclusive products, this October is a wonderful time to take the leap. We perused the warehouse retailer's latest releases and discovered an assortment of items that you likely won't find at your average grocery store. Thanks to an array of kitchen appliances, cookware, awesome gift baskets, and gourmet eats, this October is gearing up to be an exciting one at the chain.
There are two ways to take advantage of the new products at Costco. In addition to visiting your local warehouse, you can purchase items directly from the website. In fact, some products are online exclusives and can't be purchased in stores as a result. Of the goods featured on our list, only the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster and Lomi 3 Smart Food Recycler are available in warehouses and online. No matter how you shop, these new items are worth a look.
Our Place 14-piece Essentials Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
The Our Place 14-piece Essentials Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set comes with everything you need to whip up a world-class meal. Available in attractive shades like black, cream, and blue, each set retails for $229.99 and includes stockpots, frypans, saucepans, and sautée pans (plus silicone liners). A word of advice: Avoid using extra virgin olive oil in non-stick ceramic pans, as its low smoke point makes it more likely to burn and damage the surface of your cookware.
Damn Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box
Nuts! Meat! Naughty words! The Damn Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box is an excellent gift for rough and rugged folks in your life. For $39.99, you get Thai Chili Peanuts, Honey Sea Salt Almonds, Coconut Curry Peanuts, and a Taproom Mix, plus four packs of beef sticks in Mild, Black Pepper, and Spicy flavors.
T-fal Clipso 8-quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker
For faster cooking times and tastier meals, the T-fal Clipso 8-quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Pressure Cooker has you covered. Priced at $99.99, this appliance features an 8-quart capacity and exact pressure control, plus a recipe book for inspiration. And because this pressure cooker is dishwasher-safe, after-dinner cleanup couldn't be easier.
Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower
Take your taste buds on a journey with the Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower. This gift set covers breakfast, snacks, and dinner. It includes pancake mix, gourmet crackers, fruit spreads, pasta, marinara sauce, and more. Retailing for $89.99 and complete with attractive packaging, this set may make gift-giving a breeze as the holiday season quickly approaches.
Lomi 3 Smart Food Recycler
While worm bins are excellent for composting in an apartment, the Lomi 3 Smart Food Recycler offers an even more efficient recycling solution for smaller spaces. In just three hours, this device takes food scraps and converts them into nutrient-enriched soil, simultaneously reducing food waste and supporting optimal plant growth. For $399.99, you get the composter plus carbon filters, cap, and a how-to guide.
Golden Goat Artisanal Honey Caviar Butter 3pk
Caviar's deliciously buttery, briny, and multi-faceted flavor profile justifies its lofty reputation as an upper-crust snack. At Costco, shoppers can find 3-packs of Golden Goat Artisanal Honey Caviar Butter online, retailing for $149.99. The base for this item is Beurre de Baratte, a luxurious French butter churned and shaped by hand, while the caviar is Royal White Sturgeon.
Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster
Imagine a visual shade setting to help you make the perfect slice of toast. That's what you get with the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster. This high-tech kitchen gadget has three distinct functions: Single Slice, Defrost, and +15 Seconds. The online price for this touchscreen toaster is $44.99, but Costco members may find it for different prices in-store.