The Best Items New To Costco In October 2025

If you've considered getting a Costco membership for benefits like savings on groceries (and fuel), unlimited free samples, and a wide selection of store-exclusive products, this October is a wonderful time to take the leap. We perused the warehouse retailer's latest releases and discovered an assortment of items that you likely won't find at your average grocery store. Thanks to an array of kitchen appliances, cookware, awesome gift baskets, and gourmet eats, this October is gearing up to be an exciting one at the chain.

There are two ways to take advantage of the new products at Costco. In addition to visiting your local warehouse, you can purchase items directly from the website. In fact, some products are online exclusives and can't be purchased in stores as a result. Of the goods featured on our list, only the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster and Lomi 3 Smart Food Recycler are available in warehouses and online. No matter how you shop, these new items are worth a look.