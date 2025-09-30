The Wait Is Over: Little Debbie's Festive Christmas Tree Cake Coffee Creamer Is Finally Here
While the holiday season is still some time off, you can already indulge in festive flavors thanks to Little Debbie. Social media is abuzz with sightings of the brand's Christmas Tree Cakes Coffee Creamer. In an Instagram post captioned "Catch me drinking the whole carton!", commenters reacted to the news enthusiastically, as illustrated by statements like, "SHUTTTTT ALL THE WAY UP!!!!" and "ummmm YEAH.... you're coming home with me." On Facebook, some users expressed interest in the creamer and wondered whether it would pop up at a store near them. One person who apparently found it opined, "Makes a really good white Russian."
Like the snack cakes that bear the Little Debbie logo, the coffee creamer's packaging is emblazoned with the image of company founder O.D. McKee's granddaughter. As for the flavor of the product, it's inspired by the brand's popular tree-shaped snack cake that rolls out around Christmas. It's not the first time the company has used this festive treat for inspiration. Little Debbie released a Christmas Tree Cakes-flavored ice cream back in 2021.
What might Little Debbie's new coffee creamer taste like (and where can you find it?)
Snacking is clearly a big deal for many Little Debbie devotees, who reacted very passionately when the brand jokingly tweeted "One Gotta Go" with regard to its classic lineup of snack cakes. As such, fans are eager to get their hands on the new coffee creamer to see if it truly lives up to the hype of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes. The snacks themselves consist of yellow cake, green sprinkles, and a creme-filled center. So you can safely expect a sugary, vanilla-tinged coffee accompaniment. It's worth noting that one Facebook user who claimed to have tried the product didn't exactly give it a glowing endorsement: "It's okay, leaves a greasy film in my mouth."
If you want to judge the coffee creamer for yourself, watch out for it at Walmart and other retailers in the weeks to come. While some people on social media have spotted it at local stores, plenty of others were still waiting. It's not fully clear whether the product will be available to customers nationwide or how long such a roll-out would take if that is the case. But a treat this festive might be worth putting in a little leg work.