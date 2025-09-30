The Wait Is Over: Little Debbie's Festive Christmas Tree Cake Coffee Creamer Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the holiday season is still some time off, you can already indulge in festive flavors thanks to Little Debbie. Social media is abuzz with sightings of the brand's Christmas Tree Cakes Coffee Creamer. In an Instagram post captioned "Catch me drinking the whole carton!", commenters reacted to the news enthusiastically, as illustrated by statements like, "SHUTTTTT ALL THE WAY UP!!!!" and "ummmm YEAH.... you're coming home with me." On Facebook, some users expressed interest in the creamer and wondered whether it would pop up at a store near them. One person who apparently found it opined, "Makes a really good white Russian."

Like the snack cakes that bear the Little Debbie logo, the coffee creamer's packaging is emblazoned with the image of company founder O.D. McKee's granddaughter. As for the flavor of the product, it's inspired by the brand's popular tree-shaped snack cake that rolls out around Christmas. It's not the first time the company has used this festive treat for inspiration. Little Debbie released a Christmas Tree Cakes-flavored ice cream back in 2021.