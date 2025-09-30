New Uncrustables Flavors Are Hitting Grocery Store Shelves This October

A lunchbox staple for busy parents, Uncrustables have also found an unexpected adult following, with myriad TikToks celebrating these classic peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Part of what makes Uncrustables so popular is their simplicity: They're a prep-free sandwich with a relatively long shelf life that also happens to be delicious. For the first three decades, Smuckers applied a "if it's not broke, don't fix it" mentality to Uncrustables, but in recent history, the company has been more open to adding variety. After introducing a new raspberry flavor over the summer, this fall, Smuckers is rolling out high protein Uncrustables.

Coming in October 2025, each serving of these new Uncrustables packs an impressive 12 grams of protein. It's not just extra protein that differentiates these versions either. Uncrustables have long offered flavors like strawberry and grape jelly combined with spreads ranging from the classic peanut butter to sweeter fillings like chocolate or hazelnut, and we once ranked every Uncrustables flavor from worst to best. The high-protein versions introduce a new jelly flavor: apple cinnamon. Another perk? In a time of rising groceries costs, Uncrustables remain relatively affordable, with a box of 8 sandwiches going for only $10.46.

Fans welcomed this news online. On an Instagram post announcing the new flavors, one user commented with three heart-eye emojis, while another gave an emphatic, "YESS APPLE JELLY YESSS WHEN!!!?" On Facebook, an excited Uncrustable fan shared a photo of the new, protein-rich versions accompanied by a fire emoji.