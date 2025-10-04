This Restaurant In New York Is Home To One Of America's Best Burgers

New York City has no shortage of high-end eateries with wait lists as long as their 5-star review sections on Yelp. And for carnivores in particular, no reservation is as coveted as one at 4 Charles Prime Rib. Hidden away inside a Manhattan townhouse, the dimly lit den is decked out in dark woods, rich leathers, and crystal chandeliers, but its biggest draw is its menu full of classic dishes that spotlight the best of red meat. Its steaks, chops, and namesake rib roasts have all earned their fair share of hype. However, the restaurant's crown jewel may be none other than its signature Double Wagyu Cheeseburger.

Arguably the best burger in the state of New York and one of the best in the entire U.S., this 4 Charles Prime Rib entree features not one but two wagyu patties, gooey slices of American cheese, pickles, onions, and marie rose sauce. Judging from customer reactions, the various elements play together beautifully. "The patties literally melt in your mouth from the wagyu cut. I also really enjoy the onions on top which added some freshness and much needed acidity," remarked a Yelp user.

To really take things up a notch (and experience the burger in all its glory), some reviewers recommend springing for the addition of the thick-cut maple bacon and seasoned farm egg. "Eat it the way it's meant to be eaten, add egg and bacon ...The burger is so rich and savory, each bite is an explosion of flavor," wrote a fellow Yelper.