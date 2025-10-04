This Restaurant In New York Is Home To One Of America's Best Burgers
New York City has no shortage of high-end eateries with wait lists as long as their 5-star review sections on Yelp. And for carnivores in particular, no reservation is as coveted as one at 4 Charles Prime Rib. Hidden away inside a Manhattan townhouse, the dimly lit den is decked out in dark woods, rich leathers, and crystal chandeliers, but its biggest draw is its menu full of classic dishes that spotlight the best of red meat. Its steaks, chops, and namesake rib roasts have all earned their fair share of hype. However, the restaurant's crown jewel may be none other than its signature Double Wagyu Cheeseburger.
Arguably the best burger in the state of New York and one of the best in the entire U.S., this 4 Charles Prime Rib entree features not one but two wagyu patties, gooey slices of American cheese, pickles, onions, and marie rose sauce. Judging from customer reactions, the various elements play together beautifully. "The patties literally melt in your mouth from the wagyu cut. I also really enjoy the onions on top which added some freshness and much needed acidity," remarked a Yelp user.
To really take things up a notch (and experience the burger in all its glory), some reviewers recommend springing for the addition of the thick-cut maple bacon and seasoned farm egg. "Eat it the way it's meant to be eaten, add egg and bacon ...The burger is so rich and savory, each bite is an explosion of flavor," wrote a fellow Yelper.
The Double Wagyu is an updated take on another acclaimed burger
4 Charles Prime Rib debuted in NYC's West Village neighborhood in 2016, and it didn't take long for it to catapult to the top of every burger aficionado's wish list — for good reason. It's helmed by renowned restaurateur and chef Brendan Sodikoff, whose culinary empire in Chicago preceded his expansion to New York. So, too, did yet another buzzy burger from his earlier eatery: Au Cheval. The name probably rings a bell for any burger snobs like us out there, as its own signature double cheeseburger has also garnered national acclaim.
Consisting of two prime beef patties with sharp cheddar, pickles, onions, and dijonnaise sauce, the Au Cheval Double Cheeseburger can be considered the prototype of its sister restaurant's Double Wagyu, especially since it can also be ordered with thick, maple-glazed bacon and, yes, a runny egg. In fact, when 4 Charles Prime Rib first opened, Sodikoff and his team had planned to offer that very Au Cheval burger as a late-night menu item. They ultimately leveled up with the wagyu creation fans know and love today. Diners who have tried both do, of course, note their similarities. However, as one Yelper concluded, "There is a clear difference in the juicier wagyu patty."
Ringing in at over $52 with all the fixings, that the Double Wagyu Burger is undeniably a splurge. But, like a diner on Reddit said, "Truly, you get what you pay for. It's indescribably good ... This thing is an indulgent experience."