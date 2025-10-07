Who Was Jimmy Dean And How Did He End Up Selling Sausages?

Jimmy Dean was a household name throughout the '50s and '60s. He was a television staple, and when he wasn't hosting his own shows, he appeared as a guest on other famous shows, singing his Billboard hits or composing short jingles on the fly. Everyone knew his name, songs, voice, and iconic one-liners, like "Give yourself a large chunk of that good morning feeling."

These one-liners, of course, were attached to the Jimmy Dean sausage commercials. No one else has quite the same legacy as this iconic country singer and TV show host who became equally famous for his hog farm business and premium pork sausages.

Let us look back to about 75 years ago, when television was still black-and-white, and musical entertainment was woven into the daily lives of the average American family. Who is Jimmy Ray Dean, the man credited with introducing country music singers to a wider audience through television? How did he go from composing and singing to raising hogs and making breakfast sausages? Read on to find out.