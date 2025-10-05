New York's Oldest Restaurant Has Been Serving Meals Since Colonial Times

New York City is one of the modern food capitals of the world, but if you're willing to venture just 12 miles outside the Big Apple, there is a restaurant that is a living monument to American history in the village of Tappan. Built in 1668, the '76 House, is regarded as the state's oldest restaurant.

Originally constructed as a home by a merchant named Casparus Mabie, '76 House was later operated as a tavern. One of the country's oldest operating restaurants, it functioned as a key social and political hub that drew locals and soldiers alike during the Revolutionary War. Plenty of history has been made in the restaurant in the past two and a half centuries. In 1780, British spy Major John André, the man who conspired with Benedict Arnold in an infamous plot to surrender West Point to the British, was held prisoner inside the '76 House. His short imprisonment ended with a conviction and hanging.

For over 250 years, '76 House has remained in the heart of the Tappan Historic District, which was first settled by the Dutch in the late 1600s. The neighborhood is home to many buildings and preserved landmarks from the Colonial Era, so if you have a soft spot for all things historical, tree-lined streets, and antique shops, keep Tappan in mind for a weekend trip!