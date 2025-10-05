New York's Oldest Restaurant Has Been Serving Meals Since Colonial Times
New York City is one of the modern food capitals of the world, but if you're willing to venture just 12 miles outside the Big Apple, there is a restaurant that is a living monument to American history in the village of Tappan. Built in 1668, the '76 House, is regarded as the state's oldest restaurant.
Originally constructed as a home by a merchant named Casparus Mabie, '76 House was later operated as a tavern. One of the country's oldest operating restaurants, it functioned as a key social and political hub that drew locals and soldiers alike during the Revolutionary War. Plenty of history has been made in the restaurant in the past two and a half centuries. In 1780, British spy Major John André, the man who conspired with Benedict Arnold in an infamous plot to surrender West Point to the British, was held prisoner inside the '76 House. His short imprisonment ended with a conviction and hanging.
For over 250 years, '76 House has remained in the heart of the Tappan Historic District, which was first settled by the Dutch in the late 1600s. The neighborhood is home to many buildings and preserved landmarks from the Colonial Era, so if you have a soft spot for all things historical, tree-lined streets, and antique shops, keep Tappan in mind for a weekend trip!
The '76 House today
The '76 House manages to avoid the tourist trap vibe that can be associated with historic eateries. Featuring its original stone exterior from Colonial times, it still looks like a humble house, but naturally, after 300 years, the current owners, the Norden Family, have had to restore the building to keep it well-maintained. The foundation has been updated, and timbers and floors have been restored with materials sourced from other historic sites. Modern necessities such as electricity and air conditioning are present but well-hidden to maintain the atmosphere of being in a centuries-old building.
The building is registered as a National Landmark, and stepping inside, it quickly transports you to the past. Antique portraits and artifacts line the walls, along with many early American flags with 13 stars representing the first colonies. The low-timbered ceilings and four fireplaces make for an especially cozy dinner. The restaurant also hosts live music several times a month.
On the food front, the restaurant serves lunch and dinner, with mains like fish and chips, chicken pot pie, pork chops, and vegan moussaka. There are also dishes that give a nod to Colonial American cooking, like the Thanksgiving sandwich (made with roasted turkey breast, stuffing, and cranberry aioli), venison medallions, and Yankee pot roast. Additionally, the restaurant features an extensive wine list and signature cocktails such as The American, a mix of American rye whiskey, cinnamon, maple syrup, fresh lime, and ginger beer. (If you're looking to check out more historical food destinations in New York state, head to Kingston, New York, to dine at some award-winning restaurants.)