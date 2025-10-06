The Best Costco Deal To Grab Before Halloween (Trick-Or-Treaters Will Love You)
With the spooky season lurking around the corner, fans of Halloween are already hitting the stores to find the best decorations, costumes, and, of course, candy. In our collection of the best fall foods to snag from Costco in 2025, we praised the chain for its affordable Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins. There's an even greater deal brewing at Costco stores around the nation, one that will make your home a favorite of trick-or-treaters.
The warehouse retail chain currently offers a massive Hershey's Variety Pack featuring 30 full-sized candy bars, plus a convenient box that's perfect for doling out candy on the big night. Each package contains 10 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 7 Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, 7 Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars with Almonds, and 6 Kit Kat bars. The current online cost for this variety pack is $31.99, but members can get $6.80 off if they buy before October 31. As explained by one satisfied customer on the Costco website, "The kids loved the fact that I had full size candy bars ... and you really can't beat the price."
How to make Halloween a spooky fun time for trick-or-treaters
While modern trick-or-treating is associated with fun and whimsy, the Halloween tradition began for a spookier reason. During Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival honoring the dead, people would often wear costumes and leave food out for wandering souls lost in the spirit realm. Over time, the tradition evolved until it became the concept we know today: costumed kids going door to door in search of candy. As for what you can do to make the holiday a blast for frightening ghouls, goblins, and ghosts, we have a few suggestions.
When it comes to the Hershey's Variety Pack, you might want to limit trick-or-treaters to one candy bar per person to ensure there's enough to go around. However, make sure you're handing out items fairly and giving each child the same amount. There are lots of factors to consider when determining how much candy you'll need on Halloween, such as the number of kids, duration (in hours) of trick-or-treating, and your willpower when it comes to sampling the candy before trick-or-treaters can get their hands on it.