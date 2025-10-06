The Best Costco Deal To Grab Before Halloween (Trick-Or-Treaters Will Love You)

With the spooky season lurking around the corner, fans of Halloween are already hitting the stores to find the best decorations, costumes, and, of course, candy. In our collection of the best fall foods to snag from Costco in 2025, we praised the chain for its affordable Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins. There's an even greater deal brewing at Costco stores around the nation, one that will make your home a favorite of trick-or-treaters.

The warehouse retail chain currently offers a massive Hershey's Variety Pack featuring 30 full-sized candy bars, plus a convenient box that's perfect for doling out candy on the big night. Each package contains 10 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 7 Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars, 7 Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars with Almonds, and 6 Kit Kat bars. The current online cost for this variety pack is $31.99, but members can get $6.80 off if they buy before October 31. As explained by one satisfied customer on the Costco website, "The kids loved the fact that I had full size candy bars ... and you really can't beat the price."