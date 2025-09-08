The Best Fall Foods To Grab From Costco In 2025

Integral to the Costco experience is its rotating inventory. Sometimes the warehouse chain's revolving stock can become a source of frustration when a favorite item is suddenly no longer available. On the other hand, plenty of seasonal treats wind up on store shelves around the same time every year. Costco's fall offerings are expansive, consisting not just of Halloween chocolates and pumpkin-flavored pastries but savory entrees and festive drinks, too.

The best Costco finds in the summer of 2025 included items like a peaches and cream bar cake and Korean BBQ-inspired beef skewers. Moving into September, those summery flavors and grill-ready meats took a backseat. Arriving on shelves alongside the best items new to Costco in September of 2025 — the Dubai chocolate trend in particular hit Costcos at that time — were plenty of classic fall staples. Determining the standouts meant aggregating customers' opinions of Costco's fall inventory on platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and YouTube. Any fall food about which a fair number of customers felt positive made the list (check out our methodology slide at the end of the article for more). So, for store regulars looking to expand their Costco rotation, new Costco members, and anyone in between, each of the following is one of Costco's best fall foods for the 2025 season.