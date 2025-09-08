The Best Fall Foods To Grab From Costco In 2025
Integral to the Costco experience is its rotating inventory. Sometimes the warehouse chain's revolving stock can become a source of frustration when a favorite item is suddenly no longer available. On the other hand, plenty of seasonal treats wind up on store shelves around the same time every year. Costco's fall offerings are expansive, consisting not just of Halloween chocolates and pumpkin-flavored pastries but savory entrees and festive drinks, too.
The best Costco finds in the summer of 2025 included items like a peaches and cream bar cake and Korean BBQ-inspired beef skewers. Moving into September, those summery flavors and grill-ready meats took a backseat. Arriving on shelves alongside the best items new to Costco in September of 2025 — the Dubai chocolate trend in particular hit Costcos at that time — were plenty of classic fall staples. Determining the standouts meant aggregating customers' opinions of Costco's fall inventory on platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and YouTube. Any fall food about which a fair number of customers felt positive made the list (check out our methodology slide at the end of the article for more). So, for store regulars looking to expand their Costco rotation, new Costco members, and anyone in between, each of the following is one of Costco's best fall foods for the 2025 season.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie
Warm pie is fall-coded, and pumpkins are one of fall's most iconic images, so it's fair to say pumpkin pie is one of the most seasonal foods of all. Pumpkin pie is also one of the foods that defines Costco's fall season, with the week of Thanksgiving alone accounting for millions of the chain's proprietary brand Kirkland Signature's Pumpkin Pies sold. Costco's popular pumpkin pies arrive well before fall, however, typically landing on store shelves in August. Such was the case in 2025.
Like plenty of items at Costco, the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie isn't necessarily the tastiest possible option, but for an acceptable level of quality, it makes for a killer value. Each pie typically weighs in at over 3.5 pounds, and costs $5.99 — a price point that, amid ongoing inflation, increasingly delights Costco shoppers each year. The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is so beloved, in fact, that some customers think it's the only item that justifies its arrival well before its proper season. "The only, repeat only, acceptable autumn creep," wrote a Reddit user. "Get rid of those pumpkins and skeletons in August, but keep the pies."
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
Nearing the end of 2024 and into the start of 2025, Costco began changing how it sold muffins. Whereas previously, muffins were packaged in boxes of six but sold in quantities of 12, Costco gradually switched to eight-packs, sold individually. While the quantity in each package of muffins may have been altered, Costco kept up a yearly muffin tradition and brought back its seasonal Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins for the fall of 2025.
Even if the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are an annual offering, they can differ in composition from year to year. In 2024, notably, on top of their crunchy streusel topping was a lattice of icing — an addition some customers felt was excessive. Fortunately for such shoppers, the 2025 Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are without icing, simply consisting of a pumpkin-flavored base with a spiced streusel topping. One Reddit user posted a positive review of the icing-less muffins: "OMG did these hit all the right notes for me. I have to rush a bunch of these into my freezer. Otherwise I will finish off the eight-pack by tomorrow."
Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites
Many of the seasonal fall offerings packaged under Costco's Kirkland Signature brand are annual staples, like the Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Streusel Muffins. Also in the mix from time to time are some new innovations, like Butternut Squash Cannelloni that Costco debuted in 2023, for example. In 2025, Costco decided to introduce something totally new to the bakery section with its Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites.
Each plastic package contains 12 pastries at a $8.99 price point. The Caramel Apple Strudel Bites are relatively simple in composition, consisting of a lightly crispy, sugar-seasoned butter pastry exterior housing a caramel apple filling. Since they only just hit shelves prior to the start of fall 2025, customer feedback on the Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites is relatively limited. But those who have tried them have had positive things to say. In a thread about their arrival, one Reddit user praised their quality and even suggested a way to make them better. "New, and good! Relatively decent ingredient list and conveniently sized portions," they wrote. "As with most bakery items, they'll likely be even better with a quick visit to the air fryer."
Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie
While the foods that define fall are largely sweet, Costco has a couple of savory entrees in its fall rotation too. Among some of the chain's signature fall items that hit store shelves in August of 2025 was the Kirkland Signature Shepherd's Pie.
Costco fans were raving about the massive shepherd's pie back in 2021, and it has remained something of a customer favorite as it has returned to store shelves every season since. First of all, it's worth clarifying that, while some traditional shepherd's pies contain lamb, the Costco version's meat content is all beef. Of course, this is Costco, so it's hard to argue with the shepherd's pie's value — each pie weighs upwards of 5 pounds, at a $4.29 per pound price point. A Reddit user is among a number of Costco shoppers who have praised the shepherd's pie's reasonable cost. "The shepherd's pie is such a great deal," they wrote. "It costs more to make it than it does to just buy this massive thing. Plus they're pretty good."
Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie
While shepherd's pie might be considered a quintessential British or Irish savory pie, Costco offers what is effectively its American counterpart during the fall season as well. At the same time shepherd's pies hit store shelves in August of 2025, Costco began stocking Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pies, likewise a part of its annual fall rotation.
In both price and size — the former reasonable and the latter ample — the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie is comparable to the shepherd's pie. So, a typical pie will cost a little over $20 at approximately 5 pounds in weight. In typical Costco fashion, this product offers a classic flavor of a reasonable quality, for a great value. "Chicken pot pie is an easy pickup for our house. Two every time. One to freeze and one for the next few days," wrote one Reddit user. "I'm as big a food snob as they come but I'm happy to eat up something as good and convenient as these."
Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites
The Kirkland Signature brand is a big part of Costco's identity, but perhaps equally important to the warehouse chain's whole deal is its wide range of third-party brands. Some third-party items come from the same companies that supply standard grocery stores, albeit usually in larger, bulk quantities, whereas others are rare outside of Costco stores. The Gen Bake brand is a Costco staple, responsible for its churro bites and donut holes, each part of the chain's regular rotation. Leading into the fall of 2025, Costco locations started stocking Gen Bake's Apple Fritter Donut Bites.
In each package are approximately 50 of what are effectively apple fritter donut holes, at a $7.99 price point. Customers who have tried then have recommended heating them up in either the microwave or air fryer for the best possible flavor. In a Reddit discussion dedicated to the Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites, posted shortly after their arrival in Costco stores, a number of users shared their appreciation for the item. One Reddit user put it simply: "Sooooo goooooooood!"
Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins
One major perk of a Costco membership is that stores will sometimes carry iconic products by well-known brands at bargain bin prices. Among the cheapest whiskeys at Costco that should not be overlooked, for example, is Buffalo Trace bourbon. Heading into 2025's Halloween season, Costco started stocking a value pack of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins. Of course, anyone who's ever tried one knows that the pumpkins are better than regular old Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
In typical Costco fashion, its Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins only come in a bulk quantity of 65 snack size pieces per bag. That said, one of those bags costs just under $15. Unsurprisingly, when presented with Costco's bulk Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins — which were even cheaper in 2024 — users on the Costco subreddit were simultaneously delighted by the value and afraid of the dietary impact of so much cheap chocolate. "It's a known fact that if you take a Reese's peanut butter cup and just change the shape it somehow makes it better," wrote one Reddit user. "Guess I better just try them to be sure."
La Grande Galette French Butter Cookies
Around the time iconic fall items like the Kirkland Signature pumpkin pie and Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins start hitting store shelves in late August 2025, Costco also began stocking St. Michel Bakery brand La Grande Galette French Butter Cookies. While not quite representative of the fall season in flavor — and perhaps even more of a Christmas item — these cookies have amassed something of a cult following among Costco shoppers, many of whom typically buy their first batch during the initial fall window of availability.
Each La Grand Galette French Butter Cookie is minimalist in composition, merely revolving around the flavors of butter and sea salt. Clearly key to the popularity of these sweet treats among Costco regulars is the high quality of the product's simple ingredients. One way a number of fans enjoy the La Grand Galette cookies in the fall season is with their morning coffee. "I'm always glad when Costco brings these back because they're honestly one of my favorite store-bought cookies," wrote a Reddit user.
Paulaner and Hofbraü Oktoberfest Beer
For not just Germans but also anyone who spends time at their local brewery, Oktoberfest may well be the third biggest fall holiday, trailing behind just Halloween and Thanksgiving. Costco offers a range of Oktoberfest beer for anyone who partakes, stocking both the popular Paulaner and Hofbraü brands' seasonal releases. Each product hit Costco shelves in late August of 2025.
Shoppers have two options when it comes to Paulaner and Hofbraü's Oktoberfest brews at Costco. First, at around a $30 price point, both beer products come in bulk boxes of 24 bottles. Both Paulaner and Hofbraü's Oktoberfest brews are also available for the 2025 Oktoberfest season in 5-liter mini kegs, at around a $23 price point. Technically the mini kegs provide better value per volume, but even the 24-packs are cheaper than the same product at plenty of competing stores. "These are seasonal and available for a limited time," wrote one Reddit user, spotlighting both brands. "Total wine usually sells the 12 packs for just under $20, so I stocked up."
Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer
Starbucks sells what many consider the single most iconic food item of the fall season with its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte. Costco may not be able to stock that Pumpkin Spice Latte, but on store shelves — and spotlighted by some stores during the fall of 2025 for its seasonal flavor — is the Starbucks brand's prepackaged Caramel Macchiato Creamer.
Turning a regular cup of coffee into a drink evoking, say, a caramel apple, the Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer uses milk, heavy cream, and buttermilk as a base for its caramel flavoring. The fact that Starbucks creamer is made with actual milk and cream rather than vegetable oil is a major selling point for proponents of the product. So, for anyone looking to add a flavor reminiscent of the fall to their morning coffee, of a respectable quality and at a low Costco price point, shouldn't overlook the Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer. "The best coffee creamer there is," wrote a Reddit user. "Period."
Methodology
The first step in determining Costco's best fall foods in 2025 was figuring out the extent of the warehouse chain's fall offerings. That required combing through posts on the Costco subreddit as well as videos on Instagram and YouTube by Costco influencers spotlighting products new to store shelves in late August and early September. Many of those new products weren't explicitly linked to the fall season, so those were eliminated from consideration. Items with fall flavors as well as products that hit Costco shelves every year around the fall made a sort of initial list. Then, narrowing down that list to the best of bunch required reading customer feedback about each item. Any product that made the final cut has received considerable positive feedback from Costco shoppers who have posted about it online.