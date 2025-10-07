The Best Halloween Candy To Buy At Dollar Tree
From abundant locations to rock bottom prices, there are lots of factors in Dollar Tree's ongoing success. Budget-minded consumers love the store because of the massive cost-savings it affords on grocery essentials, but Dollar Tree is equally well-known for its fun selection of home decor, toys, crafts, attire, and more. The discount retail store is also an excellent place to stock up on Halloween candy, whether you plan on welcoming trick-or-treaters to your frightening abode or need something to satisfy a monstrous sweet tooth.
We dug through Dollar Tree's stock of Halloween candy and unearthed some delightfully ghoulish treats. Rest assured that all Dollar Tree candy is affordably priced at $1.25 per unit, though you should expect variations between in-store and online prices. The goodies on our list feature festive designs like zombie finger lollipops and eyeball-shaped bubble gum. Other scary selections include mello creme pumpkins, gummy candy, and a treat-toy combo perfect for the aspiring vampires in your life. The store also has much to offer in the way of Halloween decorations, costumes, and accessories, which means Dollar Tree can serve as your one-stop-shop for all things spooky this October.
Bubble Gum Eyeballs
Here's looking at you: Dollar Tree's Bubble Gum Eyeballs offer some fiendish fun to Halloween revelers. Each bag contains 35 individually wrapped pieces of tutti frutti-flavored gum, which means there will be plenty to go around on Halloween. As for determining the appropriate amount of candy for trick-or-treaters, this helpful formula can be your guide.
Zom Bee Watermelon Flavored Candy Blood Bags with Plastic Fangs
According to Mashed staff, non-food items, popcorn, and raisins all make the list of the worst things to get in your trick-or-treat bag. On the other hand, neighborhood kids are sure to love Zom Bee Watermelon Flavored Candy Blood Bags with Plastic Fangs. More spectacle than treat, tearing into fruity "blood bags" with glow in the dark fangs is all part of the fun.
Zachary Mello Creme Pumpkins
True candy corn connoisseurs know that Mello Creme Pumpkins are the superior snack. At Dollar Tree, the Zachary brand boasts real honey in its pumpkin-shaped candies, which are even more satisfying when you consider the luxurious texture. Speaking from personal experience, this seasonal snack can elicit some intense cravings.
Zombie Lollipop Fingers
Not for the faint of heart, Zombie Lollipop Fingers are a ghoulish candy that's sure to get attention on Halloween. Don't let their fiendish appearance fool you, these fun lollipops come in sour apple flavor. In addition to handing them out to trick-or-treaters, Zombie Lollipop Fingers also make excellent party favors.
Melster Candies Peanut Butter Kisses
A prime example of old-school Halloween candy people rarely give out anymore, Melster Candies Peanut Butter Kisses are a certified blast from the past. While this treat may be a bit divisive among trick-or-treaters, one thing is certain: This retro peanut butter-flavored taffy will take your tastebuds on a nostalgic adventure.
Zachary Jelly Pumpkins
If mello creme pumpkins aren't your thing, Zachary Jelly Pumpkins offer the same cute shape but in gummy candy form. Add them to your Halloween party food selection, use them in homemade goody bags, or simply save these gummy pumpkins to snack on when a craving strikes.
Amos Spooky Treat Gummy Mix
Amos Spooky Treat Gummy Mix features 25 individually wrapped bags of gummy candy. This candy comes in fun shapes like ghosts, pumpkins, and witches, while flavors include apple, orange, and grape. Awesome for handing out on Halloween, these highly affordable treats are also ideal for around-the-house snacking.
Fun Sweets Cotton Candy Tub
Halloween parties should have a good mixture of snacks, from popular candy to homemade treats. You can also add Fun Sweets Cotton Candy Tubs to your shopping list, as your guests will love snacking on this impossibly sweet and spooky confection. The colorful containers can also help create the perfect holiday vibe in your home.
Character Candy Sticks
Truthfully, Dollar Tree's Character Candy Sticks come across as re-branded candy cigarettes (which are included among controversial old-school candies like Big League Chew and Space Dust). These days, the sugary treats are emblazoned with beloved cartoon and comic book characters, including Superman, who advises children "never say yes to a cigarette" in PSA shared on YouTube).