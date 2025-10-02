The $5 October Aldi Find You Need In Your Freezer

In addition to Aldi's good deals, another perk of shopping at the grocery chain is all the new products it rolls out during the year. There are seasonal products, like Aldi's best new items in October 2025 that we previously told you about (don't skip out on the pumpkin spice bread and other festive snacks!), but there are also two new versions of an existing item that dropped this month that might be worth trying. It's all about the two new varieties of Mama Cozzi's Pizza Snacks — that cost just under $5 a box.

There's already been some debate about whether Totino's or Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen pizza rolls are better, but if the latter is your choice, these new flavors are exciting. First up is Mama Cozzi's Cheeseburger Pizza Snacks that combine two American cuisine classics in one bite-sized snack. The second new flavor is Mama Cozzi's Taco Pizza Snacks, if Mexican food is more of your vibe. Both pizza rolls are sold in 28.8-ounce packages of 50 for just $4.99 (plus tax) and can be found in the freezer aisle.