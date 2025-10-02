The $5 October Aldi Find You Need In Your Freezer
In addition to Aldi's good deals, another perk of shopping at the grocery chain is all the new products it rolls out during the year. There are seasonal products, like Aldi's best new items in October 2025 that we previously told you about (don't skip out on the pumpkin spice bread and other festive snacks!), but there are also two new versions of an existing item that dropped this month that might be worth trying. It's all about the two new varieties of Mama Cozzi's Pizza Snacks — that cost just under $5 a box.
There's already been some debate about whether Totino's or Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen pizza rolls are better, but if the latter is your choice, these new flavors are exciting. First up is Mama Cozzi's Cheeseburger Pizza Snacks that combine two American cuisine classics in one bite-sized snack. The second new flavor is Mama Cozzi's Taco Pizza Snacks, if Mexican food is more of your vibe. Both pizza rolls are sold in 28.8-ounce packages of 50 for just $4.99 (plus tax) and can be found in the freezer aisle.
Ingredients and more about Aldi's new Mama Cozzi's pizza roll flavors
If cheeseburgers are your go-to comfort meal, then Mama Cozzi's Cheeseburger Pizza Snacks might be worth the $5 splurge. According to the packaging, the rolls are filled with cheddar cheese sauce and hamburger-style beef to recreate the beloved sandwich. A serving of six pieces contains 190 calories, which isn't bad for a frozen pizza snack. You can even lean into the cheeseburger inspiration and pull out the ketchup or mustard for dipping. Or make a batch of our copycat McDonald's fries to turn the pizza snacks into a complete meal.
For taco lovers, Mama Cozzi's Taco Pizza Snacks might be a better option (if you can resist picking up both). This version is packed with cheddar cheese sauce and taco-style beef. A six-piece serving of these taco bites contains around 200 calories. They're a great way to add Mexican flair to your dinner. You can also dunk them in your favorite hot sauce or guacamole for more flavor. To find out more about the brand, here's everything you should know about Aldi's Mama Cozzi's pizza.