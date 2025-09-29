The Best New Aldi Finds Items In October 2025
With fall in full swing and the spooky season just around the corner, now is an excellent time to scour stores for fun, Halloween-themed items. In-the-know shoppers are already hip to Aldi and some of its products that have earned a cult following, like "red bag chicken" and Girl Scout cookie dupes. The retailer will also offer some fantastic buys this October, and we're happy to bring you a list of the products we're looking forward to most.
Some of the Aldi Finds for October feature classic fall flavors, including pumpkin spice, apple cider, and butternut squash. Others come in festive Halloween designs, such as ghost-shaped pizzas and hair-raising pasta shapes. We also included some practical goods to keep your kitchen organized, spooky snacks, and a frozen cheesecake that will leave your friends and loved ones screaming for more. Keep in mind that the selection of items rotates weekly, and each store receives a limited supply. That means they often sell out quickly. You can increase your odds of finding sought-after products by visiting your local Aldi on Wednesdays as early as possible. That's reportedly when the Finds are re-stocked at many locations.
Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta
Replete with spiders, owls, and other spooky shapes, Reggano Halloween Pasta makes dinner fun for children and adults alike. Available at Aldi on October 1, each 17.6-ounce bag of this pasta will run you $2.29. For a frighteningly delicious meal, we recommend pairing this product with the Specially Selected Premium Marinara, an Aldi copycat of Rao's sauce that rivals it in terms of quality.
Specially Selected Mini Cakes
Though Aldi is changing the packing of many private label products, the store's beloved Specially Selected brand hasn't gone anywhere. This October 1, Specially Selected Mini Cakes in flavors like Apple Cider and Sticky Toffee Pudding will hit store shelves. Boxes of this frozen dessert will feature two miniature cakes and retail for $4.69.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment is ideal for casual at-home snacking, but it also makes a great accompaniment to a well-executed charcuterie board. Flavors include Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Pumpkin, Black Garlic, and Freaky Franken Sage Derby. Each 5.29-ounce pack of cheese will retail for $4.49 and will be available at Aldi starting October 1.
Simply Nature Pumpkin Spice Bread
Add some festive flavor to toast and sandwiches this October 8 with the Simply Nature Pumpkin Spice Bread. Each 20-ounce loaf is priced at $3.99 and is made with genuine pumpkin. And like other wholesome Aldi-exclusive products, this bread is free of artificial additives and high fructose corn syrup.
Crofton Hanging Pantry Containers
If you're struggling with kitchen organization, Crofton Hanging Pantry Containers are a real lifesaver. You can use them to store cereal, pasta, and other items. Aldi customers can snag a set of three containers for a mere $9.99. This product will be appearing in an Aldi Aisle of Shame near you on October 15.
Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza
The holiday just wouldn't be the same without Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza. The 13.96-ounce pizzas come in pumpkin and ghost shapes and cost $4.99 per pie. Aldi's Halloween pizzas will be available beginning October 1, but these ghoulish pies have been a big hit since their debut, so they probably won't haunt the freezer section for very long.
Priano Pumpkin and Sage or Butternut Squash Ravioli
Available in flavors like Butternut Squash and Pumpkin Sage, fall-themed Priano Ravioli will arrive at Aldi on October 8. For $3.69, shoppers will get a 9-ounce package of hearty pasta that can be prepared in as little as four minutes. In case you're curious about the name behind the pasta, here are some answers to common questions about Aldi's Priano brand.
Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix
Keep abominable cravings at bay with Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix. Starting October 15, Aldi will offer 8-ounce bags of this fun treat in two fiendish flavors: Worms & Dirt and Vampire Hunter Garlic. Priced at an ultra-reasonable $4.89, these ghoulish snacks are bound to be snatched up quickly.
Belmont Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake
The Belmont Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cheesecake combines comforting fall flavors with a classic decadent dessert. Hitting store shelves on October 15, this frozen delight costs $6.29 and offers eight servings (with a net weight of 24-ounces). You may be familiar with Aldi's Belmont brand thanks to its tempting cheesecake twin-packs, which made our list of the best frozen foods at Aldi for under $5.