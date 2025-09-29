The Best New Aldi Finds Items In October 2025

With fall in full swing and the spooky season just around the corner, now is an excellent time to scour stores for fun, Halloween-themed items. In-the-know shoppers are already hip to Aldi and some of its products that have earned a cult following, like "red bag chicken" and Girl Scout cookie dupes. The retailer will also offer some fantastic buys this October, and we're happy to bring you a list of the products we're looking forward to most.

Some of the Aldi Finds for October feature classic fall flavors, including pumpkin spice, apple cider, and butternut squash. Others come in festive Halloween designs, such as ghost-shaped pizzas and hair-raising pasta shapes. We also included some practical goods to keep your kitchen organized, spooky snacks, and a frozen cheesecake that will leave your friends and loved ones screaming for more. Keep in mind that the selection of items rotates weekly, and each store receives a limited supply. That means they often sell out quickly. You can increase your odds of finding sought-after products by visiting your local Aldi on Wednesdays as early as possible. That's reportedly when the Finds are re-stocked at many locations.