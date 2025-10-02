The First Hot Honey Bacon Ever Made Is Finally Hitting Grocery Shelves

Smithfield Foods, the company behind some of the grocery store's best deli meats, hot dogs, and sausages, is bringing a new flavor to one of its most popular products. It's a sweet and spicy collaboration between Smithfield and Mike's Hot Honey, adding a peppery and sweet glaze to hickory smoked bacon to create a game-changer. Smithfield Mike's Hot Honey Bacon lands on store shelves this month nationwide.

Bacon goes well with everything, from casseroles and mashed potatoes to a shot worth savoring: a PB & bacon-washed whiskey. It's easy to pair with spicy foods, too, like in bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers. The sweet heat of Smithfield Mike's Hot Honey Bacon brings that same pop of spice without any other ingredients. In an October 2 press release, Smithfield hailed the bacon as a "first-of-its-kind innovation." The sugar in honey caramelizes as the bacon cooks, creating a whole extra layer of flavor alongside the heat. You can get a full range of flavors with a complex and warm, umami-laced aroma by frying up Smithfield's Mike's Hot Honey Bacon all on its own — and we expect it goes great alongside a stack of copycat Sizzler's Cheese Toast and some fried eggs.