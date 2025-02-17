A Shot Worth Savoring: PB & Bacon-Washed Whiskey Recipe

Even though fat-washed cocktails first became popular back in the '00s, making fat-washed booze is something many of us have yet to try. While developer Patterson Watkins says she only recently started experimenting with the technique, she's long been a fan of DIY infusions. With the bacon-washed whiskey she came up with for this shooter, we think she's onto a real winner. As she describes the spirit, "You get a smooth, mildly unctuous finish with these interesting porky pops and caramelized-smoky undertones."

Advertisement

Watkins used bourbon to make her bacony infusion but says you can use a sweeter or smokier whiskey as per your preference. She does advise, however, avoiding flavored whiskey or something super-peaty like certain single malt Scotches can be. In such a case, she explains, "Your bacon washing might be muted or overpowered."

As for the shooter she crafted with the fat-washed whiskey, this makes use of store-bought peanut butter whiskey along with Irish cream liqueur. The resulting shot is sweet but pretty boozy, so if you're thinking of turning it into a cocktail by serving it in a larger glass, you may want to add cream or milk to dilute some of the alcohol.