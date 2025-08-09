Recreate Sizzler's Legendary Cheese Toast Right In Your Kitchen

Sizzler's popular cheese toast is crispy, cheesy, and buttery, and just spells comforting indulgence. It's served as an unlimited appetizer at Sizzler, a steakhouse with many locations in the Western U.S. and Puerto Rico. Whether you're already a fan of this legendary cheese toast or you don't live near a location and are curious to know what it's all about, the good news is that it's really easy to make a copycat version at home.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat Sizzler's cheese toast recipe that whips up in under 15 minutes. The secret is a flavored compound butter that's spread over the bread before it's toasted in a pan. It only takes a moment to mix together, but it adds so much flavor you'd think you were enjoying a more complicated recipe. While Sizzler actually uses margarine, this recipe calls for butter for flavor enhancement. While many copycat recipes call for Parmesan, Sizzler uses Pecorino, and so does this recipe, and the Pecorino is freshly grated at the beginning of the recipe for the best flavor. Garlic powder and optional fresh garlic add heaps of flavor to the compound butter, rounding out the bold taste.

Only one side of the bread is buttered and toasted, just like it's made at Sizzler, so each bite delivers crunchy, cheesy goodness on one side and a soft bite on the other. Try this recipe to see for yourself how simple it is to create rich, flavorful, and decadent cheese toast without an expensive trip to the restaurant.