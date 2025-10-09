The Old-School Mall Pizzeria That Went From Hot Spot To History

Featuring eateries such as Panda Express, Auntie Anne's, and Sbarro, mall food courts are a must for shopping trips. While the offerings are neither nutritious nor fancy, sometimes a warm pretzel or a bowl of orange chicken is all you need. Sadly, longtime food court fans know that chains come and go. Among the mall food court restaurants that disappeared is Pizza Haven, an establishment with a longer history than many realize.

Pizza Haven actually dates back to the late 1950s and was one of the first pizza chains in the Pacific Northwest. Founders Kent Heaps, Elmer Howard, Ronald Bean, and Jack Schneider opened Pizza Haven's first location in Seattle in 1958, stationing their restaurant near the hub of the University of Washington's Greek life scene. One of Pizza Haven's distinguishing features was delivery. While that is certainly no novelty today, at the time, it was one of the first pizza restaurants to offer what was then a luxury, making it popular with the fraternity scene.

However, delivery alone was not responsible for Pizza Haven's popularity. The food also helped. Today many fans remember Pizza Haven as one of the best food court restaurants. Naturally, It served pizza, and the high-quality crust remains a source of nostalgia for fans. There was more than just the titular dish to love, too. The franchise's chicken bisque soup, lasagna, and garlic bread were also fan favorites.