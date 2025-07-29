Pizza Chains That Are Vanishing Across America

Once upon a time, you couldn't walk into a strip mall, gas station, or airport food court without seeing at least one familiar pizza chain. Whether you were craving a New York-style white pizza or good old chicken-bacon ranch pizza, you were covered. But now, some well-known pizza chains have vanished from sight or are barely hanging on. The disappearance of some of these stores has partly to do with shifting consumer preferences and fast casual pizza competitors, as well as the lingering fallout from the pandemic. COVID-19 had a devastating impact on a lot of eateries that depended on in-restaurant customers, with some subsequently filing for bankruptcy after struggling to recover. Others have tried to adapt, launching the likes of mobile apps and delivery services to turn things around, only to find that these changes have come a bit too late.

Pizza chains that used to be market leaders lost their positions. Store counts have gone down for some, while some brands now operate as smaller express outlets. Of course, this doesn't mean the end is nigh for pizza. Americans still love their cheesy, saucy slices. But it does mean that some long-time favorites are struggling to keep a seat at the table. Here are the pizza chains disappearing from the U.S. market in recent years, and some that are simply ticking time bombs.