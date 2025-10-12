The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Tennessee Is Hiding In East Nashville
Sometimes, small, no-frills eateries are exactly where you can find the best food to satisfy your appetite. But out of all of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country, the one that fits that bill with standout food in Tennessee, is Nashville's Mas Tacos Por Favor, where you might even use the eatery's name to order more, considering how good the tacos apparently are.
In case you need further convincing, Mas Tacos Por Favor is also home to some of the best tacos featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." In addition to our recommendation (and Guy Fieri's, of course), the taco spot has topped lists of the best tacos in the city. Honest reviews from real patrons also always help, and Mas Tacos Por Favor has garnered a 4.4-star rating on Yelp, based on nearly 2,000 reviews. Photos of the tacos and sides on Yelp and Instagram will likely have your mouth watering.
Tacos and what else you can chow down on at Nashville's best hole-in-the-wall eatery Mas Tacos Por Favor
You might be wondering what on the menu at Tennessee's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant, so we took a look so you know what to order. Of course, tacos are the main attraction, and you can find classic options like ground beef and chicken. However, it's the eatery's more unique offerings, such as its fried avocado tacos and quinoa and sweet potato tacos, that really stand out. Mas Tacos Por Favor also serves soups, including chicken tortilla and Pozole Verde. You can't have a Mexican feast without sides like elote, and the restaurant also has fresh juices and margaritas to wash it all down.
Mas Tacos Por Favor opened back in the 1970s — in an RV. While it's still a small hole-in-the-wall joint, it's certainly expanded since its start. If you happen to be in the city, Mas Tacos Por Favor is located in East Nashville at 732 Mcferrin Avenue. And if you can't make it to Nashville, here are our best recipes for everyone who loves tacos.