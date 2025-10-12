The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Tennessee Is Hiding In East Nashville

Sometimes, small, no-frills eateries are exactly where you can find the best food to satisfy your appetite. But out of all of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants across the country, the one that fits that bill with standout food in Tennessee, is Nashville's Mas Tacos Por Favor, where you might even use the eatery's name to order more, considering how good the tacos apparently are.

In case you need further convincing, Mas Tacos Por Favor is also home to some of the best tacos featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." In addition to our recommendation (and Guy Fieri's, of course), the taco spot has topped lists of the best tacos in the city. Honest reviews from real patrons also always help, and Mas Tacos Por Favor has garnered a 4.4-star rating on Yelp, based on nearly 2,000 reviews. Photos of the tacos and sides on Yelp and Instagram will likely have your mouth watering.