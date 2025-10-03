Coffee Fans React To Maxwell House's 'Name Change'

When it comes to household coffee brand names, Maxwell House sits among giants like Folgers and Starbucks. While it may not be one of our favorite store-bought coffee brands in terms of flavor, it is one of the most well-known and established. Now, after more than 130 years, the company has temporarily rebranded, changing the "House" in its name to "Apartment," as announced in a press release.

Maxwell's iconic blue coffee cans and "Good to the last drop" slogan have remained consistent in the past, so this sudden name change from one of the oldest coffee brands in the country may come as a surprise. The change went into effect on September 29, 2025, which happens to be National Coffee Day. While the update isn't permanent, the company hasn't disclosed how long it will remain. This is seemingly an attempt by Kraft Heinz — the corporation that owns the brand formerly known as Maxwell House — to stay relevant with modern-day consumers and predict their needs. So, what do customers actually think?

Reddit users took umbrage with the change and immediately compared the news headline to something that would appear in The Onion, a satirical news publication. Many commenters even expressed that the rebrand should, in fact, be satire because it's taking a serious issue that affects many Americans and using it as a P.R. stunt.