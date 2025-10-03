Coffee Fans React To Maxwell House's 'Name Change'
When it comes to household coffee brand names, Maxwell House sits among giants like Folgers and Starbucks. While it may not be one of our favorite store-bought coffee brands in terms of flavor, it is one of the most well-known and established. Now, after more than 130 years, the company has temporarily rebranded, changing the "House" in its name to "Apartment," as announced in a press release.
Maxwell's iconic blue coffee cans and "Good to the last drop" slogan have remained consistent in the past, so this sudden name change from one of the oldest coffee brands in the country may come as a surprise. The change went into effect on September 29, 2025, which happens to be National Coffee Day. While the update isn't permanent, the company hasn't disclosed how long it will remain. This is seemingly an attempt by Kraft Heinz — the corporation that owns the brand formerly known as Maxwell House — to stay relevant with modern-day consumers and predict their needs. So, what do customers actually think?
Reddit users took umbrage with the change and immediately compared the news headline to something that would appear in The Onion, a satirical news publication. Many commenters even expressed that the rebrand should, in fact, be satire because it's taking a serious issue that affects many Americans and using it as a P.R. stunt.
Customers resent the 'Maxwell Apartment' rebrand
While some could argue that Maxwell House's temporary "Apartment" rebrand draws attention to a real issue, most people on Reddit disagree. As one user wrote, "The housing crisis is disgusting enough without corpos making public jokes about it." Another user expressed with sarcasm, "I love when a brand is cheeky about the suffering of their customer base." Other commenters chimed in with new tongue-in-cheek names for the brand that reflect the cost-of-living crisis, like "Maxwell Living With My Parents" or "Maxwell Backseat of a 2014 Civic."
So, why the change? According to Kraft Heinz, "In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live with nearly a third opting to rent versus purchase a home." To give customers a bit of relief from the rising cost of living in the U.S., the company is offering a limited-time, 12-month "lease" on a year's supply of coffee through Amazon for under $40. This is, admittedly, an incredibly low price since coffee prices are at a record high. Still, Visual Capitalist reported in September 2025 that the cost of living is a top concern for almost 50% of Americans, so it's easy to see how, for many, the "Maxwell Apartment" rebrand simply adds insult to injury.