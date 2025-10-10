New Jersey Is Home To One Of The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In The US

If the nearly 150 5-star Yelp rewiews are any indication, you likely can't go wrong with any of the spot's signature offerings. However, if none of American Melts' pre-offered menu items speak to you, you have the option to build a decadent sandwich all your own. In addition to toppings ranging from avocado to horseradish aioli to caramelized onions and chicken bacon (and, of course, every type of cheese you can imagine), you can request your melt be served in between two halves of a glazed donut — an option that does, in fact, come highly recommended by some Yelp users. "Absurdly good grilled cheese. I had mine on a donut — glazed, grilled, perfect," one gushed. (Ahem, you might want to add that to your list of New Jersey foods to try before you die.)

The best part, perhaps, is that you can chow down on most of these bad boys for less than $10. That's another great thing about holes-in-the-wall — what they save on fancy decor and advertising gets passed along to the customer.

While this beloved sandwich shack is too scantily sized to offer seating inside, there are some tables and benches scattered about its parking lot to indulge your cheese cravings al fresco. Sure, the place is frill-free, a little quirky, and slightly off the beaten path, but take it from a local fan who declared on Yelp, "This small unassuming place is 100 percent worth the stop. So easy to miss, it's one of Union County's best kept secrets."