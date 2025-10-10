New Jersey Is Home To One Of The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants In The US
They say you should never judge a book by its cover. Perhaps you also shouldn't judge a restaurant by the size of its signage or how expensive its marketing is. Some truly memorable meals can be found at the most unassuming hole-in-the-wall restaurants. An excellent case in point is the New Jersey gem, American Melts. Tucked inside a nondescript shack that's so small you might mistake it for somebody's garden shed, this Kenilworth locale is more of a takeout stand than a sit-down eatery. It has become a cult favorite for its gooey grilled cheese sandwiches that deviate from the norm.
The low-key spot opened in 2013 and has garnered the attention of local foodies. Rather than your basic American slice melts, you'll find options like the Big Tex, loaded with Monterey Jack, cheddar, bacon, roast beef, avocado, jalapeños, barbecue sauce, and a generous dollop of macaroni and cheese. Other creative twists on the classic sandwich include the Shroom, starring mozzarella, provolone, and balsamic marinated portobello mushrooms. The later sandwich won the praise of a Yelp reviewers who raved, "The mushrooms and cheese gave it a deep, savory flavor. It was a bit [of an] umami punch and I loved it! Even after reheating the bread, [it] was a nice combination of crisp on the top levels but still chewy on the inside. Best of all, the sandwich held together really nicely."
Don't be fooled by the no-frills exterior
If the nearly 150 5-star Yelp rewiews are any indication, you likely can't go wrong with any of the spot's signature offerings. However, if none of American Melts' pre-offered menu items speak to you, you have the option to build a decadent sandwich all your own. In addition to toppings ranging from avocado to horseradish aioli to caramelized onions and chicken bacon (and, of course, every type of cheese you can imagine), you can request your melt be served in between two halves of a glazed donut — an option that does, in fact, come highly recommended by some Yelp users. "Absurdly good grilled cheese. I had mine on a donut — glazed, grilled, perfect," one gushed. (Ahem, you might want to add that to your list of New Jersey foods to try before you die.)
The best part, perhaps, is that you can chow down on most of these bad boys for less than $10. That's another great thing about holes-in-the-wall — what they save on fancy decor and advertising gets passed along to the customer.
While this beloved sandwich shack is too scantily sized to offer seating inside, there are some tables and benches scattered about its parking lot to indulge your cheese cravings al fresco. Sure, the place is frill-free, a little quirky, and slightly off the beaten path, but take it from a local fan who declared on Yelp, "This small unassuming place is 100 percent worth the stop. So easy to miss, it's one of Union County's best kept secrets."