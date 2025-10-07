This Is Where Guy Fieri Buys Prime Rib

Beloved for its juicy tenderness and depth of flavor, prime rib is often a favorite choice for holiday celebrations and fancy get-togethers. Quality is top priority when it comes to this cut (because it will probably cost you a pretty penny anyway), so you want to be absolutely sure that what you're getting is the good stuff. According to Guy Fieri, for the best prime rib, skip the grocery store and go right to the butcher.

As he told Food Network in true Fieri fashion, "One of the things that you need to have in your life, you need to have a really good dentist, you need to have a really good attorney, a really good bail bondsman, and a really great butcher." That skilled butcher, he advised, will be invaluable when you're in the mood to whip out your world-class prime rib recipe.

Fieri recommends calling your local butcher a few weeks before you want the prime rib in order for them to start the aging process. Drying the beef for several weeks before cooking allows time for the connective tissue within the meat to start to break down, making for more tender beef. The meaty flavor also becomes more concentrated as moisture evaporates from the tissue and natural bacterial growth develops, bringing a deliciously complex element to the overall taste. While you can dry-age meat at home with loads of salt and patience, as Fieri points out, having a dedicated fridge for the task makes it far easier for a butcher to pull it off.