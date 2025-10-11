Fall 2025's Best Target Foods To Grab While You Can

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of fall-themed foods and Halloween-inspired treats, Target aims to satisfy all your cozy (and ghoulish) cravings this October. Fans of Target know the chain has all kinds of items, such as home decor, trendy attire, affordable electronics, grocery essentials, snacks, and kitchen utensils. Here we're focusing on an assortment of items that exemplify the autumn season. The foods on our list are all store-exclusive brands, or "owned brands" as Target chooses to call them.

With the exception of Good & Gather's Pumpkin Spice Chai Granola, the featured products come from Favorite Day, which made its Target debut in 2021 and includes 700+ sweet and savory snacks. Other tempting October treats include spooky trail mix, playful gummy candy, pumpkin-shaped ice cream cookie sandwiches, a fall-inspired ice cream flavor, festive chocolate-covered snacks, and a convenient kit for making Halloween treats. Just a reminder: There's no guarantee these items will be available at every location, and prices might differ from place to place. It's also safe to assume that these seasonal items are going to make a big impression on some customers, so they could be in high demand.