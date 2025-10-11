Fall 2025's Best Target Foods To Grab While You Can
If you're a fan of fall-themed foods and Halloween-inspired treats, Target aims to satisfy all your cozy (and ghoulish) cravings this October. Fans of Target know the chain has all kinds of items, such as home decor, trendy attire, affordable electronics, grocery essentials, snacks, and kitchen utensils. Here we're focusing on an assortment of items that exemplify the autumn season. The foods on our list are all store-exclusive brands, or "owned brands" as Target chooses to call them.
With the exception of Good & Gather's Pumpkin Spice Chai Granola, the featured products come from Favorite Day, which made its Target debut in 2021 and includes 700+ sweet and savory snacks. Other tempting October treats include spooky trail mix, playful gummy candy, pumpkin-shaped ice cream cookie sandwiches, a fall-inspired ice cream flavor, festive chocolate-covered snacks, and a convenient kit for making Halloween treats. Just a reminder: There's no guarantee these items will be available at every location, and prices might differ from place to place. It's also safe to assume that these seasonal items are going to make a big impression on some customers, so they could be in high demand.
Fall Harvest Scarecrow Crunch Trail Mix
Target's popular Fall Harvest Scarecrow Crunch Trail Mix offers a sweet selection of peanuts, candy, chocolate-covered cereal pieces, marshmallows, and more. Each 8.5-ounce bag retails for $4.49 and contains roughly nine servings (according to the suggested size). Based on reviews, this product is a bona fide hit, with one customer stating, "This trail mix is so delicious you will not be able to put it down. Perfect mix of sweet and salty!"
Halloween Eerie Mummy Gummy Candy Noodles
If you like your candy with a side of "ew, gross," the Halloween Eerie Mummy Gummy Candy Noodles may fit the bill. The ramen-esque carton contains a fun selection with gummy eyeballs and assorted body parts, plus an edible "slime" packet and crunchy popping candy. At $3.00 per container, this fall buy makes an excellent party favor for Halloween get-togethers.
Pumpkin Jack o' Lantern Ice Cream Sandwiches
Judging from the reviews, Target shoppers are loving the Pumpkin Jack o' Lantern Ice Cream Sandwiches. According to one fan, "The cookies have a pumpkin, buttery flavor that is really tasty." Another person described them as "a perfect sweet treat!" Priced at $4.99 for a four-count box, this is the kind of item customers stock up on for the spooky season.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream
With all the flavors of the classic dessert accounted for, Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream is a tempting treat that captures the vibes of autumn. You even get a swirl of graham cracker to stand in place of the traditional cheesecake crust. Target shoppers can snag a pint of this frosty treat for just $2.99.
Frozen Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Bites
It's theorized that pumpkin spice is a beloved fall flavor because of the nostalgic associations people have with it. Target's Frozen Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Bites take the comforting flavor one step further by adding a crunchy chocolaty shell. Each 12-count box retails for $4.99, and as a seasonal offering, this treat might not be around forever.
Pumpkin Spice Chai Granola
Target's Good & Gather line offers lots of great products, such as Strawberry Mango Sparkling Water and numerous plant-based items. We'd like to nominate the brand's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Chai Granola as another worthy purchase. Each 11-ounce bag retails for $4.49 and is free of artificial ingredients, including flavoring agents and sweeteners.
Frightful Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats Kit
Legend has it that Rice Krispies Treats were invented in the late '30s at the behest of Kellogg's. The recipe was created by two women working in the company's test kitchen. If they had been mad scientists in a laboratory, perhaps they would have come up with the Frightful Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats Kit. Each kit costs $6.99 and contains rice cereal, miniature marshmallows, candy eyeballs, icing, food coloring packets, and pop sticks (to hold the treat).