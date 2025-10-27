America's First Pizza Chain Is Still Serving Pies Decades Later

From big-name chains to small mom-and-pop shops, there are thousands of pizza restaurants in the United States. It's natural to assume that a household name like Domino's or Pizza Hut was the first chain to establish itself in the country — after all, fast food chains like these make up over 50% of the pizza market. America's first pizza chain, however, is one you may have never even heard of before. Still operational today, Shakey's Pizza holds the title of America's first pizza chain.

Founded in 1954 by Sherwood "Shakey" Johnson and business partner Ed Plummer, the first Shakey's Pizza Parlor opened in Sacramento, California, on 57th and J Street. The name "Shakey's" has a backstory — Johnson was nicknamed "Shakey" due to the tremors he experienced during his military days. The founders envisioned a laid-back place where friends could socialize over pizza, beer, and live music.

If you walked into some of the first locations, you would have seen employees dressed in striped shirts with bow ties and foam "straw" hats. There was often jazz music playing, and Reddit users on the r/Nostalgia subthread remember the occasional banjo player, "mildly sticky" checkered tablecloths, and Atari's Pong video game playing on a wall projector. The restaurant had a casual, pub-like atmosphere, which caused it to gain notoriety as an affordable hangout spot. By the 1960s, Shakey's expanded rapidly across the U.S. with hundreds of locations. The pizza chain then went international, opening locations in Canada, the Philippines, Japan, and Mexico, popularizing pizza as a mainstream American food.