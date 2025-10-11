The 4 Word Request That Will Enhance Your Texas Roadhouse Steak
Menu hacks are all the rage. Sometimes, thinking outside the box can transform a dish from classic to fantastic. Texas Roadhouse offers a wide variety of hand-cut steaks — T-bones, medallions, ribeyes, New York strips, sirloins, and more. Selecting a cut of steak may be the most crucial decision of your dining experience, especially because you are welcome to hand-pick your steak at Texas Roadhouse, out of a traditional butcher-style case usually located near the entrance. Given that so much personalization can go into your dinner decision here, there is another simple request that is sure to set your steak apart. When you order, ask for the herb crusted chicken seasoning (either on the side or sprinkled onto the steak). This undisclosed blend of herbs and spices is usually reserved for the restaurant's herb crusted chicken, but creative diners suggest it is versatile enough to enhance the flavor of steak and should not be skipped.
Before you become stuck on the notion of polluting a steak with chicken seasoning, consider the similarities between the spice blends. World-renowned chef Emeril Lagasse adds a dry rub made of pimentón (a smoked, Spanish paprika), onion powder, white pepper, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and black pepper to hanger steak, as he demonstrated on "The Martha Stewart Show." Not knowing the exact components in the herb crusted chicken seasoning leaves much to the imagination, but the blend likely contains some similar ingredients to Lagasse's dry rub. A viral TikTok recipe for cowboy butter, which is commonly served on steak, calls for chives, parsley, garlic, lemon, Dijon mustard, thyme, chili flakes, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Comparing these two steak toppings demonstrates how versatile steak seasoning can be.
How to recreate herb crusted chicken seasoning
If the stakes feel too high to try something bold during your Texas Roadhouse dining experience, test out the hack at home. Jen Around the World's copycat herb crusted chicken recipe calls for extra virgin olive oil, lemon, dill, basil, oregano, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika. It's a mixture intended for chicken, but it's sure to embellish many cuts of steak as well. Testing the recipe in the comfort of your own home sounds like a valid excuse for steak night, and it takes the pressure off of requesting herb crusted chicken seasoning from your Texas Roadhouse server.
Those who are ready to customize their Texas Roadhouse order this way may be wondering which steak cut to pair the seasoning with. Our list of Texas Roadhouse steaks ranked from worst to best can help point you in the right direction. For instance, if you order the Dallas filet, which Texas Roadhouse's website calls " Our most tender steak that is lean and melts in your mouth," make it even better by adding herb crusted chicken seasoning. These four words could transform your steakhouse experience. If you're intrigued, all you need to say is, "Herb crusted chicken seasoning, please!"