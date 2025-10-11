The 4 Word Request That Will Enhance Your Texas Roadhouse Steak

Menu hacks are all the rage. Sometimes, thinking outside the box can transform a dish from classic to fantastic. Texas Roadhouse offers a wide variety of hand-cut steaks — T-bones, medallions, ribeyes, New York strips, sirloins, and more. Selecting a cut of steak may be the most crucial decision of your dining experience, especially because you are welcome to hand-pick your steak at Texas Roadhouse, out of a traditional butcher-style case usually located near the entrance. Given that so much personalization can go into your dinner decision here, there is another simple request that is sure to set your steak apart. When you order, ask for the herb crusted chicken seasoning (either on the side or sprinkled onto the steak). This undisclosed blend of herbs and spices is usually reserved for the restaurant's herb crusted chicken, but creative diners suggest it is versatile enough to enhance the flavor of steak and should not be skipped.

Before you become stuck on the notion of polluting a steak with chicken seasoning, consider the similarities between the spice blends. World-renowned chef Emeril Lagasse adds a dry rub made of pimentón (a smoked, Spanish paprika), onion powder, white pepper, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and black pepper to hanger steak, as he demonstrated on "The Martha Stewart Show." Not knowing the exact components in the herb crusted chicken seasoning leaves much to the imagination, but the blend likely contains some similar ingredients to Lagasse's dry rub. A viral TikTok recipe for cowboy butter, which is commonly served on steak, calls for chives, parsley, garlic, lemon, Dijon mustard, thyme, chili flakes, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Comparing these two steak toppings demonstrates how versatile steak seasoning can be.