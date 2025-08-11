Many Diners Don't Know You Can Hand-Pick Your Steak At Texas Roadhouse
For meat lovers, nothing compares to a juicy, perfectly seasoned steak. Whether you're grilling in your backyard or ordering at the most expensive steakhouse, so much of the experience depends on choosing the right cut. While most restaurants simply serve you the next one out of the fridge, that's not the case at the popular Southwestern-inspired chain Texas Roadhouse. You might not know it, but the restaurant allows you to select the exact steak you'll soon be chowing down on.
There's no official webpage, menu section, or other acknowledgment of this opportunity, and that's likely one of the reasons relatively few diners may be aware of it. However, there's ample confirmation via social media posts from individual locations and online discussions. Diners can pick from a traditional butcher-style meat case located near the entrance. "Simply let your server know which steak you think looks the most legendary, and it's yours!" reads a Facebook post from a Las Vegas Texas Roadhouse location.
The meat case also presents an excellent opportunity for those less familiar with beef to get a look at different Texas Roadhouse steaks ahead of time. This can do wonders for ensuring you get exactly the type of steak you' want, whether it's a lean Dallas filet, beefy ribeye, or versatile New York Strip.
Choosing the best of the best
There are a few things customers should look for when hand-picking their steaks. The meat should have a rich pink or cherry-colored appearance, ample marbling, and look moist but not overly wet.
In any case, diners shouldn't worry too much about making a bad choice. Among the many reasons Texas Roadhouse steaks are so good is the focus on quality, with meat hand-cut every day by in-house butchers. This is the same fresh-focused philosophy that underpins the made-from-scratch sides that round out the menu. In addition, Texas Roadhouse ages its steaks for two to four weeks, a level of sophistication not always found in affordable steakhouse options. In addition to producing a more tender product, aging also deepens and enhances flavor, proving patience truly is a virtue for meat lovers.
There's no doubt that there are several worthwhile Texas Roadhouse ordering tips that can benefit first-timers and longtime fans alike, such as asking for extra seasoning and butter or taking advantage of discounts for early diners. However, knowing your steak by hand-picking it yourself is one of the most important, even if it's also one of the lesser-known.