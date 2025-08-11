Many Diners Don't Know You Can Hand-Pick Your Steak At Texas Roadhouse

For meat lovers, nothing compares to a juicy, perfectly seasoned steak. Whether you're grilling in your backyard or ordering at the most expensive steakhouse, so much of the experience depends on choosing the right cut. While most restaurants simply serve you the next one out of the fridge, that's not the case at the popular Southwestern-inspired chain Texas Roadhouse. You might not know it, but the restaurant allows you to select the exact steak you'll soon be chowing down on.

There's no official webpage, menu section, or other acknowledgment of this opportunity, and that's likely one of the reasons relatively few diners may be aware of it. However, there's ample confirmation via social media posts from individual locations and online discussions. Diners can pick from a traditional butcher-style meat case located near the entrance. "Simply let your server know which steak you think looks the most legendary, and it's yours!" reads a Facebook post from a Las Vegas Texas Roadhouse location.

The meat case also presents an excellent opportunity for those less familiar with beef to get a look at different Texas Roadhouse steaks ahead of time. This can do wonders for ensuring you get exactly the type of steak you' want, whether it's a lean Dallas filet, beefy ribeye, or versatile New York Strip.