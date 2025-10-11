Which Apples Are The Sweetest? We Tried And Ranked Them

Have you seen how many types of apples there are in the produce section these days? It seems like every couple of months there's a new species promising to be sweeter and juicier than all the others. There was a day when you had Granny Smith, McIntosh, Pippin, and the delicious brothers, Red and Golden, to choose from. Now, the apple section is overflowing with possibilities with snazzy names like Rave and Envy. Who knew produce could be so glamorous?

The sweetness factor is likely to be the most important consideration you make when buying apples. But figuring out which of these new-fangled apple varieties are sweetest means buying apple after apple and keeping track of how each one rates. Why go to all that trouble when I can do it for you instead?

I'm fortunate enough to have just about every apple species currently available waiting at one of three grocery stores in my area. Being an apple fan (yes, that's a real thing) for most of my life, I've paid closer attention than I probably should have to the sweetness of all the flashy new styles as they've rolled out. But somehow, several escaped my notice. It's time to get back to the top of my apple game with a taste test to see how the sweetness of these apple varieties stack up against each other.