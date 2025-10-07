Arby's Debuts Bold New Nuggets (And They're Not Chicken)

Positioned as the answer to all of our fast food prayers, Arby's chief marketing officer, Jeff Baker, said in the press release, "Who doesn't love tender and savory steak? But until now, it's been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go." Baker added, "Two of America's favorite foods — nuggets and steak — combined to create Arby's steak nuggets." However, in markets where they have been tested, the nuggets haven't quite lived up to the hype. One person who claimed to have tried them on Reddit wrote, "This tasted like a slim Jim mixed with beef jerky and left to soak in hot water. One of the most disgusting things I've ever eaten. I'm an Arby's defender and I'm thinking about never eating there again."

Even though not everyone who has tried them has been out outright revolted by the steak nuggets, Nick O'Malley from MassLive and YouTube reviewer @RobMilanowski both called the nuggets out for being rather dry. This tendency for steak to dry out when overcooked or kept under warming lights is one of the big reasons why more fast food restaurants don't serve steak. It also explains why this iteration comes with BBQ sauce (which Milanowski said didn't help). While we might recommend you stick with the regular old chicken variety, Arby's nugget iteration didn't even make it into our top 8 (what's up, former Myspace fans) — and yes, we ranked fast food chicken nuggets from worst to best.