The Bottom-Shelf Bourbon Worth Keeping On Your Shelf

If someone tried to offer you bottom-shelf bourbon, you may politely decline. After all, it's the darker liquors that are said to give a more brutal hangover, and it's simply not worth it if you're sipping on something cheap. Before you say "No, thank you", know that not all budget bourbons are created equal. Evan Williams, named after the man who established the first commercial distillery in Kentucky in 1783, is proof of that.

Bottled in Bardstown, Kentucky by Heaven Hill Distillery, this no-frills Kentucky straight bourbon has earned its place as one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the country. Globally, it is the second-best-selling brand. As a Kentucky straight bourbon, there are some strict production rules for quality control, like it must be produced in the state, aged in new, charred oak barrels for at least two years, and not contain the addition of flavorings or colors. Evan Williams has been aged for a minimum of four years, which results in a smooth and slightly sweet profile with notes of smoky oak, brown sugar, vanilla, caramel, and just a hint of spice.

At 86 proof (Kentucky straight bourbon must be a minimum of 80 proof), it's strong enough to hold up in cocktails but can also be sipped on. Some whiskey drinkers may dismiss it for its $13 to $18 price tag or delegated spot on the bottom shelf, but consider that just another advantage.