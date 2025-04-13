Forget Coke: Try These 14 Tasty Bourbon Mixers Next Time You Make A Drink

Bourbon and Coke is a go-to for many, but if this is your usual drink of choice, it might leave you feeling stuck in a rut. Isn't there more out there than just this one classic combo? Instead, you can try one of these 14 tasty bourbon mixers next time you pour yourself a drink.

As a former bartender, I know that there's so much more that pairs beautifully with this sweet, smooth whiskey. From the simplicity of water to unexpected options like beer and coffee, you probably already have the perfect mixer at home. I've taken inspiration from bourbon cocktails and a few great nights out to bring you some combinations you might want to try.

Simply sticking with Coke as a mixer is one of the mistakes everyone makes with bourbon, but you don't have to fall into this trap. There's a big, beautiful, sloshy world full of other liquids you can pour in your bourbon to make a delicious drink.