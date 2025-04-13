Forget Coke: Try These 14 Tasty Bourbon Mixers Next Time You Make A Drink
Bourbon and Coke is a go-to for many, but if this is your usual drink of choice, it might leave you feeling stuck in a rut. Isn't there more out there than just this one classic combo? Instead, you can try one of these 14 tasty bourbon mixers next time you pour yourself a drink.
As a former bartender, I know that there's so much more that pairs beautifully with this sweet, smooth whiskey. From the simplicity of water to unexpected options like beer and coffee, you probably already have the perfect mixer at home. I've taken inspiration from bourbon cocktails and a few great nights out to bring you some combinations you might want to try.
Simply sticking with Coke as a mixer is one of the mistakes everyone makes with bourbon, but you don't have to fall into this trap. There's a big, beautiful, sloshy world full of other liquids you can pour in your bourbon to make a delicious drink.
Iced tea
Iced tea is the perfect summery mixer for your bourbon. This refreshing drink is great for cookouts, warm evenings out on the porch, and all those other classic situations that make you dream of the warmer months.
What's great about iced tea as a mixer is that it's more complex than some. You get floral and slightly astringent notes from the tea itself, which pair beautifully with the sweetness and slight smokiness of a good bourbon. Plus, when you make iced tea yourself, you get to control the sweetness. So, if you like your mixed drinks sugary, you can make that happen. But, equally, you can keep the sweetness minimal and let the bourbon do the work there.
Making your own iced tea also means you can experiment with different varieties of tea. A plain black tea is a good neutral choice, but you could opt for the citrusy, slightly floral notes of Earl Grey or the smokiness of lapsang souchong. You can also add other flavorings to your tea as it brews, like lemon for extra tartness and ginger for some zing. Mix it with bourbon at any ratio that works for you since some like it strong and others prefer it weaker. There's no wrong answer. Then, add a dash of bitters, and you've got yourself something special.
Water or soda water
There's a discussion about whether you should drink bourbon straight or on the rocks. One of the arguments for drinking it on the rocks is that the ice gradually melts, diluting the drink. However, there's no real reason to wait. If you want your bourbon diluted, you can simply use water as a mixer.
The beauty of a water mixer is that it softens the hit of the bourbon but doesn't add any other flavors. So it's perfect for anyone who wants that pure whiskey taste in a less intense form. Not everyone likes the heat of straight spirits, so this is a great alternative.
You can also try soda water in place of regular still water if you'd like a bit of fizz in your drink. Anyone who doesn't like the sweetness of soda but appreciates the bubbles should give this option a try. You can also add a little flavor with a slice of lemon, lime, orange or a twist of citrus peel. It's a simple way to enjoy bourbon, but one that's worth exploring.
Apple cider
Sweet, cloudy apple cider is the perfect partner for a shot or two of bourbon. Although cider isn't a hugely common drink mixer, it works extremely well in this context. You might think that bourbon would get lost in the sweet fruitiness of apple cider, but you end up with a nuanced beverage that feels particularly autumnal, although you can enjoy it at any time of year.
The sweetness of the spirit blends well with the apple juice. On top of that, the distinct notes of bourbon come through beautifully with this mixer. Flavors will vary depending on what brand you buy, but you'll often get vanilla or caramel notes, a distinct smoky woodiness from the charred oak barrels it's aged in, and some mild spices like cinnamon and cloves.
You can also make a fruity version of an old fashioned by mixing equal parts apple cider and bourbon, adding a teaspoon of maple syrup and a few dashes of bitters, and serving it over ice. If you can get locally produced cider where you live, it will taste even better.
Amaro
If you're into bourbon cocktails and haven't tried mixing this spirit with amaro, you're missing out. An amaro is a type of herbal liqueur made by infusing alcohol with a mix of botanicals such as roots, spices, citrus peels, and herbs. Amaros can taste quite different from one another, depending on the brand, ranging in flavor from bittersweet and citrusy to earthy and intensely bitter.
So why does it pair so well with bourbon? The answer lies in balance. Bourbon is naturally sweet, which can sometimes be overwhelming on its own or when paired with an extra sweet mixer. However, the bitter, herbal notes of an amaro cut through the sweetness, adding depth and contrast.
Plus, there are many types of amaro to choose from. Each brings something different to the table. Aperol is on the milder end of the spectrum, with an orangey flavor and lots of sweetness to counteract the bitter notes. This makes it a good introduction to other liqueurs in the amaro family. Something like Fernet-Branca, on the other hand, is intensely bitter, which means it's perfect for those who want something punchier. If nothing but bourbon and amaro is a bit much for you, you can lighten it with some soda water as well.
Beer
Mixing beer and bourbon might sound odd to those who haven't tried it, but it's surprisingly delicious. People have been mixing other ingredients into their beer for hundreds of years –– even back in ancient times. It can be great if you get it right. But you can't just pair any beer and bourbon. A Miller Light and a shot of Jack Daniels isn't going to win any awards, but the correct pairing will have you coming back for more.
Known as a boilermaker, the combination of bourbon and beer isn't a new one. Dark beers, such as chocolatey stouts, pair particularly well with bourbon. However, you'll want a particularly strong, flavorful spirit to cut through your suds. A light or generic bourbon can get a bit lost with such a strong beer. On the other end of the spectrum, this kind of whiskey is sometimes paired with basic lagers because they're not too assertive –– and the bourbon comes through better. However, in this case, you want to use a high-end spirit — something cheap isn't flavorful enough to make up for the basic beer.
IPAs and other hop-forward pale ales are more divisive. Some people find the sweetness of these beers a little too much with bourbon, but others find the pairing delicious. Mixing a particularly hazy, juicy IPA or NEIPA with this spirit is a favorite choice.
Sweet vermouth
Sweet vermouth and bourbon are a natural pairing. And while another alcohol might not be an everyday choice of mixer, it's nice when you want to go all-out or make cocktails. The herbal sweetness of vermouth balances with bourbon's bold flavor.
Using vermouth as a mixer leaves you just a couple of steps away from a bourbon Manhattan. This is a variation of the classic Manhattan, which is traditionally made with rye whiskey. Rye tends to be drier and spicier, giving the original Manhattan a sharper edge. Swap in bourbon, and you get a rounder, slightly sweeter drink. To make one, mix 1 part sweet vermouth, 2.5 parts bourbon, and a dash or two of Angostura bitters with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass and garnish with a cherry or a twist of orange peel.
The quality of your vermouth matters here. Choose one that's fresh and well-balanced. A nice bourbon is also important — leave the cheap stuff to mix with Coke. Otherwise, you can end up with a harsh drink that's all alcohol fumes and no nuance.
Ginger beer
Ginger beer is a refreshing mixer to enjoy with bourbon. It makes a perfect summer drink, with a similar amount of sweetness as bourbon and Coke but a more complex profile. The warmth and richness of bourbon is tasty paired with the kick of ginger beer.
This combo is a great alternative to the more commonly known Dark and Stormy, which uses rum. Bourbon adds a different dimension — deeper, rounder, and more mellow. The oak-aged notes in bourbon provide a solid base, while ginger beer brings a bright kick that lifts the drink. Add some freshly squeezed lime juice, and you also have a Kentucky Mule, a Southern twist on the Moscow Mule.
Sure, this pairing is especially fitting in warm weather, but it holds its own year-round. It's easy to mix, crowd-pleasing, and versatile enough to adapt to your taste. You can go spicier with a fiery ginger beer or lean into sweetness with a mellower brand. Go for the addition of lime juice, replace it with another citrus juice, or leave it out altogether. The choice is yours.
Lemon juice
Like your drinks sweet and sour? Consider using lemon juice as a mixer. It contrasts nicely with bourbon's sweet notes, and you can add extra ingredients to make a range of classic drinks. Freshly squeezed lemon juice is best here. We get the temptation to save time by using the bottled stuff, but it just isn't the same.
You can make a classic hot toddy by mixing bourbon, lemon juice, honey, whole spices, and boiling water. This winter warmer is often seen as a pick-me-up when you're feeling under the weather, but you don't have to be sick to drink it. It's better to stick to water when you're unwell, saving a hot toddy for a cold evening of merriment.
A whiskey sour is another popular drink you can make with lemon juice and bourbon. The recipe also calls for sugar syrup, bitters, and an egg white to create that iconic foam. However, if you avoid eggs, you can use aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) — or just leave it out.
Lemonade
If you usually mix bourbon with Coke, lemonade is a great alternative worth exploring. It keeps the drink simple but brings a totally different character — lighter, brighter, and a little more complex. It's also a perfect option for anyone who's tempted by the lemon juice suggestion but wants something sweeter without having to mix in another ingredient, like sugar syrup or honey.
Where Coke emphasizes the deeper, sweeter flavors of bourbon, lemonade contrasts them. The citrus cuts through the richness, balancing out those notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak without masking them. This makes the drink feel more refreshing, especially on a warm day. It's crisp and zesty, with just enough sharpness to highlight the whiskey's natural warmth.
If you have homemade lemonade, amazing, but you can also use store-bought lemonade. This gives you a number of flavor options, including classic, raspberry, or mint. Fresh mint and some muddled raspberries also help level up your bourbon lemonade.
Coffee
You've heard of an Irish coffee, but what about a Kentucky coffee? This is one that contains bourbon rather than Irish whiskey. Bourbon and coffee work together brilliantly. The rich, roasted notes of coffee are delicious with the slight smokiness of bourbon. The sweetness and those sweet notes of vanilla and caramel shine through, too. It's all packaged in those intense coffee flavors, which can vary from bright and fruity to deep and chocolatey, depending on the beans you choose.
Hot coffee and iced coffee are both delicious with bourbon. You can drink it with pour-over, cold brew, and milky espresso-based drinks like cappuccinos and flat whites. You could even make a variation on an espresso martini by serving chilled espresso with bourbon. However you like your coffee, chuck some bourbon in it, and you're good to go.
Even if it isn't the sort of drink you'd sip on all night, a well-timed Kentucky coffee can be just what you need. It could be a cheeky brunch accompaniment or something you down at the start of a night out to get you going. But however and whenever you choose to drink it, you're in for a treat.
Grapefruit juice
Great drinks are all about balance. The tartness of grapefruit juice provides a pleasant contrast to the sweetness of bourbon, so it isn't overwhelmingly sweet nor excessively sharp. It can also be quite refreshing, especially when served in a tall glass of ice.
But if you don't like the tartness that comes with pure grapefruit juice and bourbon, you might want to consider a brown derby cocktail. This consists of grapefruit juice, bourbon, and a honey syrup made from equal parts honey and water. The honey sweetens up the drink, which some people prefer. You can serve it with a grapefruit twist if you're feeling fancy.
A brown derby calls for freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, and this certainly elevates the drink. Even without the honey syrup, fresh juice gives you tastier results. However, it's also fine to use juice from the store; just make sure it's 100% grapefruit juice rather than a juice drink that has sugar added.
Tonic water
Fans of a G&T might want to consider a B&T: bourbon and tonic. Tonic water contains quinine, which gives it a bitterness. However, it also contains sugar or sweeteners to balance that out. It's crisp, refreshing, and pairs well with bourbon, even if it's not a common drink choice.
While bourbon is more intensely flavored than subtler gin, tonic still holds its own against it. The bittersweet notes work particularly well, enhancing the bourbon's sweetness but also contrasting it somewhat so that it doesn't become sickly.
You don't need anything else to make this drink — the beauty is its simplicity. Just mix two ingredients that complement each other to become more than the sum of their parts. That said, it's particularly refreshing served with lots of ice and a slice of lemon or lime. You can experiment with ratios to find what you like, but usually, either one or two measures of bourbon is right for a rocks glass.
Orange juice
Orange juice might not be your first choice of mixer for bourbon, but it's worth reconsidering. You can mix either freshly squeezed orange or juice from a carton with this spirit, serving it just like that or incorporating other ingredients to take it to the next level. You'll be surprised how tasty some of these combinations are.
First up, just adding a few dashes of bitters to your bourbon and orange juice enhances it — it's every bartender's secret ingredient for making drinks yummier. But you can take this up a gear by turning your bourbon orange into an orange bourbon sour. It's basically like a regular whiskey sour, but you use orange juice in place of the lemon juice (or a combination of orange and lemon if you prefer). Shake up all the ingredients and you've got yourself a delicious cocktail.
There are other variations on classics that you can try. Rather than a tequila sunrise, try a Kentucky sunrise. This is a combination of bourbon, orange juice, and grenadine. The grenadine adds an intense fruity sweetness and just a hint of tartness to balance things out.
Cream soda
We know what you're thinking: bourbon and cream soda — really? But stick with us. Cream soda's vanilla sweetness has a lot in common with the spirit in question. The notes of caramel and toasted sugar found in bourbon nicely complement cream soda, while the smoky notes provide some contrast.
Where Coke can overwhelm a drink, cream soda has more subtlety. It accentuates the flavor of bourbon while making it easy to drink for those who need some sweetness and lightness. Sure, it can be on the sticky-sweet side, but if you like that, you're on the right track. Plus, you can balance that out a little with a few splashes of bitters or a squeeze of lime. Serving it over a large glass of ice helps keep the temperature down and reduce the chance of it getting sickly. A shot of cold brew coffee can also pair well with bourbon and cream soda.