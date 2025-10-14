This Is The Worst Time To Shop At Aldi
While some stores have customers, Aldi has fans who love nothing more than gushing about their latest finds and sharing tips for getting the most out of discounts. With grocery prices on the rise, this German-born market is more popular than ever due to its reputation for setting incredibly affordable prices. By offering mostly in-house brands and only offering what patrons buy the most, Aldi rivals even Trader Joe's when it comes to helping customers get the most out of every dollar.
Knowing this, it's not hard to imagine that Aldi can get pretty crowded, especially because the stores aren't particularly large. Given this and the fact that Aldi checkout etiquette pretty much requires you to use a cart, it's worth understanding when the crowds will be at their worst so you can do your best to avoid them. Typically, the aisles are most crowded during times when most people have free time. This means lunchtime, rush hour, and the weekends are the worst times to shop at Aldi, as the stores are sure to be full of people hurrying to grocery shop during those precious hours outside of work and school.
Understanding this, it makes sense that the absolute worst day of the week to grocery shop is Sunday, especially in the afternoon. This is the only free time many people have to meal plan for the week, not to mention the crowd hurrying to purchase meals or snacks for whatever "big game" might be airing in the evening.
Beating the crowds vs enjoying the discounts
There may still be some remnants of crowds, but things usually thin out the further you get into the evening. If you're not keen on waiting until after dinner to stock your pantry for the week, you can also go early in the morning. Crowds will be slim almost any weekday, but stores seem to be especially empty on Tuesdays and Thursdays just after opening.
In fact, Thursday mornings may be the secret to avoiding crowds and getting the latest items, as many Aldi stores restock and reset prices on Wednesdays. This means you may get to take advantage of weekly discounts on Thursday mornings. This is also where convenience vs. cost come into play, as discounts in most grocery stores are set for peak hours to encourage volume sales, or during off hours to help draw in customers. The best way to take advantage of this is to keep current with your Aldi sale flyers, so you can weigh your time against your budget accurately.
Of course, some argue that — regardless of crowds — the very best time to shop at Aldi is during its themed weeks. Not only can you score some interesting and tasty international finds, you can also enjoy a wide array of discounts, even if the aisles are slightly cramped.