This Is The Worst Time To Shop At Aldi

While some stores have customers, Aldi has fans who love nothing more than gushing about their latest finds and sharing tips for getting the most out of discounts. With grocery prices on the rise, this German-born market is more popular than ever due to its reputation for setting incredibly affordable prices. By offering mostly in-house brands and only offering what patrons buy the most, Aldi rivals even Trader Joe's when it comes to helping customers get the most out of every dollar.

Knowing this, it's not hard to imagine that Aldi can get pretty crowded, especially because the stores aren't particularly large. Given this and the fact that Aldi checkout etiquette pretty much requires you to use a cart, it's worth understanding when the crowds will be at their worst so you can do your best to avoid them. Typically, the aisles are most crowded during times when most people have free time. This means lunchtime, rush hour, and the weekends are the worst times to shop at Aldi, as the stores are sure to be full of people hurrying to grocery shop during those precious hours outside of work and school.

Understanding this, it makes sense that the absolute worst day of the week to grocery shop is Sunday, especially in the afternoon. This is the only free time many people have to meal plan for the week, not to mention the crowd hurrying to purchase meals or snacks for whatever "big game" might be airing in the evening.