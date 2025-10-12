The Best Fast Food Dupes You Can Score At Costco

There are certain fast food items that just can't quite be replicated at home — many have tried but nobody has quite cracked the secret behind Raising Cane's iconic Cane's Sauce, for example. Nevertheless, there are certain grocery store products that taste just close enough to their famous counterparts to make for suitable fast food dupes. For connoisseurs of at-home fast food experiences, these dupes can save both time and money compared to relying on the real items from their restaurants of origin.

Few grocery stores offer as copious a selection of fun and interesting foods as Costco. Naturally, then, there are a fair number of quality fast food dupes on the shelves of Costco warehouses. Compiling this list required first identifying as many Costco items as possible that resemble popular foods from fast food chains. Then, anything generally considered to be of a subpar level of quality was eliminated. Based on those simple criteria, the following are the best fast food dupes available in Costco stores.