Old-School Candies That Defined The Boomer Generation

Somewhere between the era of penny candy and the age of paying way too much for a Snickers, there was a period where boomers had their pick of the candy store. It was an age when new confections hit stores hard and fast, helped along by the advent of the television age and the power of the T.V. advertisement. You may see many of these retro goodies in the nostalgia section of candy stores across the U.S., and you can definitely find them online without trying too hard.

Many of these throwback treats became symbolic of the boomer experience. Now, they're vintage treats that conjure memories for the generation who loved them as kids, and who love introducing the tastes and textures to their children and grandchildren. The popularity and lingering aura of a simpler time gone by keeps manufacturers turning them out for the wide swath of older consumers eager to introduce their children and grandchildren to their favorite childhood flavors.

Whether it's a Mary Jane that morphed into the horrible Halloween peanut butter kiss or a package of Chuckles that gave gumdrops a cool upgrade, these retro candies are hallmark creations that helped define the Boomer Generation and its preference for supremely sweet treats.