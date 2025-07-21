Best Candy Stores Found In Each State

No matter where you end up while traveling across the U.S., you can guarantee that you'll always find a dependable candy store — if you know where to look, at least. Not all candy stores are built equal. Some locations provide top-of-the-line creations made from heritage recipes handed down through the generations, while others are wonderlands filled with familiar modern treats sitting side by side with some much-missed retro candies and unique international sweet treats.

There's nothing like hitting up a top-tier candy store to make your life a little sweeter, especially if you're in need of a quick sugar boost. The good news is that from Southwestern chocolatiers and Mountain State fudge experts, to Midwestern gummy candy wizards and East Coast taffy makers, every corner of the country has something delicious to contribute to your day. Settle in for a sumptuous exploration of the best candy stores found in every state.