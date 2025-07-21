Best Candy Stores Found In Each State
No matter where you end up while traveling across the U.S., you can guarantee that you'll always find a dependable candy store — if you know where to look, at least. Not all candy stores are built equal. Some locations provide top-of-the-line creations made from heritage recipes handed down through the generations, while others are wonderlands filled with familiar modern treats sitting side by side with some much-missed retro candies and unique international sweet treats.
There's nothing like hitting up a top-tier candy store to make your life a little sweeter, especially if you're in need of a quick sugar boost. The good news is that from Southwestern chocolatiers and Mountain State fudge experts, to Midwestern gummy candy wizards and East Coast taffy makers, every corner of the country has something delicious to contribute to your day. Settle in for a sumptuous exploration of the best candy stores found in every state.
Alabama: The Chocolate Crocodile, Huntsville
The Chocolate Crocodile is a well-reviewed Alabama gem specializing in truffles, fudge, and some of the most dazzling dipped apples you've ever seen. While The Chocolate Crocodile is a charming name, it also happens to be this shop's signature molded treat — a solid chocolate reptile which, unlike the real thing, boasts a sweet personality. You'll also find mind-blowing boxed chocolates perfect for sharing (though no one says you have to).
(256) 327-8480
350 Bridge Street Suite 104, Huntsville, AL 35806
Alaska: Alaska Wild Berry Products, Anchorage
You'll find Alaska's largest candy bar waiting for you and a dozen of your closest friends at Alaska Wild Berry Products. In addition to the 5 ¼ pound bar embossed with the region's most majestic wildlife, you'll find smaller bars with the same attention to detail. You'll also discover Polar Bear Smooches with creamy white chocolate centers and bits of crunchy peppermint, all robed in silky dark chocolate.
(800) 280-2927
5225 Juneau St, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arkansas: Markham & Fitz Chocolate, Bentonville
Stylish and chic, Markham & Fitz Chocolates puts a glossy sheen on artisan candy-making and gives Arkansas a crown-holder for the best candy store in the state. The store prides itself on its sustainable practices, and its Facebook followers are especially generous with their praise. Created in 2014 by alumni from the University of Arkansas, this chic chocolatier provides bars, truffles, caramels, and beverages to add a touch of chocolate to every aspect of your life.
(479) 367-2608
801 SE 8th St. Suite 45, Bentonville, AR 72712
Arizona: Cerreta Candy Co., Glendale
Family-owned and operated for multiple generations, Cerreta Candy Co. is Arizona's sweetest stop — a thoroughly accessible modern chocolate factory that garners rave reviews from Tripadvisor users in particular. Tours are conducted on weekdays, inviting guests to watch the likes of its toffee, bark, and taffy rolling through the assembly line thanks to the open design of the production floor before receiving three samples. Activities like chocolate pizza-making will keep the little ones sugared up.
(623) 930-9000
5345 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301
California: Candy Heaven, Sacramento
Sugar lovers don't have to take a trip into the afterworld to visit Candy Heaven. They simply need to travel to Sacramento to experience this next-level shop. Customers adore the energetic and engaging staff, prone to adding humor to an already sweet experience. Meanwhile, barrels and bins of the best bites around show off a colorful array of classic and novel candies, including everything from salt water taffy to international treats.
instagram.com/candyheaven_oldsac
(916) 447-3404
1201 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814
Colorado: The Taffy Shop, Estes Park
Nestled among the mountain-huddled streets of Colorado's enchanting Estes Park is The Taffy Shop, a time-honored destination beloved by locals and visitors to the area alike. This award-winning treat shop has been in business since 1935, creating handmade salt water taffy in a slew of mouthwatering flavors. For serious cravings, the store's Taffy-of-the-Month Club can set you up for regular deliveries.
(970) 586-4548
121 W Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
Connecticut: Munson's Chocolates, multiple locations
Munson's Chocolates is Connecticut's largest retail chocolate manufacturer and has been family-owned and operated through three generations. Using only the highest-quality chocolate ingredients, this premium purveyor produces bark, brittle, toffee, and various kinds of caramel for a familiar selection of an exceptional caliber. Customers love the well-balanced flavors and affordable prices – two prime factors that help make its various locations the best in the state.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Candy Kitchen, multiple locations
At Candy Kitchen, Delaware cooks up some of the Eastern Seaboard's best confections, a standard that's continued since the shop opened in 1937. It's a well-known staple of the Delaware commercial circuit, tossing out fudge, truffles, and a variety of tempting chocolates. For fans of chewier creations, taffy and gummies are sure to hit the sweet spot. No wonder fans on Facebook leave the store such glowing reviews.
Multiple locations
Florida: Sweet Pete's, Jacksonville
Sweet Pete's may be the closest you get to visiting Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. Yelp and Tripadvisor reviewers are extra sweet on Pete's, where kids and adults alike can even take classes to learn how to make taffy, lollipops, gummy candy, and more. Its founder, "Sweet Pete" Behringer, spun off Florida's best candy store from his mom's chocolate shop. Now, the factory cranks out handmade chocolates and more than 1,000 types of candy.
400 North Hogan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 643-4172
Georgia: Savannah's Candy Kitchen, multiple locations
Let the luscious inventiveness of Savannah's Candy Kitchen lead you into Georgia's finest candy shop. Gophers are one of the shop's signature creations, putting its own spin on pecan and caramel turtle candy. You can also dive into the nougaty goodness that is divinity, plus pralines. Incredible reviews and the opportunity to watch the candy being made speak volumes about the lengths the chain goes to in the service of a sweet customer experience.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Big Island Candies, multiple locations
Big Island Candies in Hawaii takes advantage of the rich tropical vegetation by adding macadamias and coffee beans grown in the region into its signature chocolates. Grab shortbreads, toffees, and baked treats to enjoy while visiting or to take home as souvenirs. Customer reviews recommend the dark chocolate-dipped coffee shortbread as a surefire winner.
instagram.com/bigislandcandies
Multiple locations
Idaho: Cravin's Candy Emporium, multiple locations
A trip to Cravin's Candy Emporium is like a journey back in time to a classic small-town sweet shop, full to the brim with dazzling color and incredible inventions. With vintage and global candies galore — not to mention 80 flavors of soda and 24 flavors of creamy gelato on offer — this is a world of sweet opportunity that shouldn't be passed up.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Riverside Chocolate Factory, McHenry
If you're looking for an adorable edifice serving up supreme fudgy creations, head to Riverside Chocolate Factory in McHenry, Illinois. The fairy tale cottage aesthetic of its exterior lends to the magical atmosphere inside, where you can indulge in caramel apples, pecan toffee, and sea salt caramels. If you're feeling bold, you can even try chocolate-covered bacon. It's no wonder the state's best candy store has racked up so many five-star reviews from customers.
(815) 344-6040
2102 West Il Route 120, McHenry, IL
Indiana: Albanese Confectionery, Merrillville
Combining the nostalgia of classic gummy candies with a contemporary confectionery mindset makes Albanese one of the best gummy bear brands around. At the Albanese Confectionery factory outlet store in Merrillville, Indiana, visitors are surrounded by a rainbow-hued array of all the company's greatest hits. Other options are available as well for any candy shoppers who prefer the likes of chocolate, peanut butter cups, and buckeyes.
(855) 272-3227
1910 W. 81st Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410
Iowa: Palmer Candy, Sioux City
If you've seen Palmer chocolates floating about during the holiday season, then you already know what Palmer Candy is all about. But the collection of confections at Iowa's best candy store goes much further than just Easter and Christmas goodies. This vintage chocolatier has been in the candy business since the late 19th century, mastering the art of the sweet treat with a trove of suckers, sours, and old-timey treats.
(712) 258-5543
405 Wesley Parkway, Sioux City, IA 51103
Kansas: Nifty Nut House, Wichita
Wander into Nifty Nut House in Wichita and you'll find yourself in an outlet offering temptations that cater to every sweet tooth. Established in 1937, this outlet stocks a seemingly endless list of candy formats and flavors, from licorice and sour balls to malt balls, fudge, and an array of chocolate-coated and plain nuts. Customers have flocked to Yelp and Tripadvisor to praise the service, ambience, and, most importantly, the quality of its treats.
(316) 265-0571
527 St Francis, Wichita, KS 67214
Kentucky: Chocolate and Nut Kingdom, Louisville
The crown-crested exterior of Chocolate and Nut Kingdom announces a royally sugar-filled shop loaded with wall-to-wall supreme candy goodness. Imports from the most delicious regions of the planet come together in displays that overwhelm with their sweet indulgences. But the real draw is the TikTok-friendly Turkish delight creations, Dubai chocolate bars, and wild inventions such as cotton candy burritos.
(502) 632-1043
3731 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218
Louisiana: Southern Candymakers, New Orleans
There's no question that Louisiana's best candy shops put pralines front and center, and Southern Candymakers is no exception. But you can find much more than just this Southern classic at the chain's three locations. Cases are filled with molded chocolates, salt water taffy, almond bark, brittle, and fudge. For the discerning confectionery connoisseur, specialty items like divinity and dipped fruits can also be had for a sweet price.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Chutters, Littleton
Bright and cheerful barely begins to describe the atmosphere at Chutters, New Hampshire's best candy store and a wonderland of quirky goodies. This sugary paradise boasts the world's longest candy counter (112 feet long, to be precise), providing opportunities for candy companies with unusual flavors to compete with the more familiar favorites. Endless jars of colorful bag-your-own candies provide plenty of eye candy, too.
(603) 444-5787
43 Main St, Littleton, NH 03561
New Jersey: Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge, Ocean City
This savvy little corner shop has been slinging sugar for over 125 years, making Shriver's Salt Water Taffy & Fudge the oldest business on the Ocean City boardwalk. Three generations after it was purchased by four brothers, the store's fudgy creations keep visitors stuffed to the gills with decadent confections. Considering its oceanfront location, it should come as no surprise that the taffy is often cited in its abundance of five-star reviews.
(609) 399-0100
852 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226
New York: Economy Candy, New York City
We challenge you to resist the allure of the oldest candy store still in operation in New York City. At Economy Candy, you can find all of your packaged and novelty favorites, from familiar items like gummies, lollipops, and candy bracelets to a diverse assortment of fun treats from all around the world. Online shoppers can explore offerings by color while perusing classic candies, vintage chewing gum, and more.
(212) 254-1531
108 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
Maine: Len Libby Candies, Scarborough
The supply of sweets on hand at Len Libby Candies, the third-oldest business in Scarborough, Maine, includes tangy lemon zest bark, saltwater taffy, and Dubai chocolate cups that capture the global spirit of the trendy treats in two-bite pieces. For candies that show off the local spirit, gummy lobsters, candy-coated chocolate pebbles and seashells, and chocolate-coated Maine blueberries provide a tasty trio. And don't forget the life-size chocolate moose on display, a one-of-a-kind find!
(207) 883-4897
419 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074
Maryland: Rheb's Candies, Baltimore
Rheb's Candies keeps Maryland up to its eyeballs in confectionary bliss, whether with baskets of adorable chocolate crabs, gooey sea salt caramels coated with thick chocolate shells, or assortments of traditional truffles and creams. With four generations of candymakers keeping the business buzzing since 1937, it's no wonder this sweet shack is such a hit with Baltimore natives and visitors alike.
(410) 644-4321
3352 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229
Massachusetts: Chatham Candy Manor, Chatham
If the small-batch fudge and hand-dipped chocolates at Chatham Candy Manor don't tempt you through the front door, the whimsical shark and lobster chocolate lollipops are sure to have you hooked. Of course, there are walls of bins and chutes filled with brightly-hued gummies, taffy, and tangy candies to choose from as well. After 70 years in business, the manor knows how to keeps its customers satisfied.
(508) 945-0825
484 Main St, Chatham, MA, 02633
Michigan: Doc Sweets', Clawson
Michiganders with sugar fever should make an appointment with Doc Sweets' for candy prescriptions that provide sure remedies. The vibrant murals outside get your eyes and your taste buds prepared for the trove of old-fashioned candies and contemporary confections that await inside. The store also carries one of Michigan's largest soda pop collections, in case you like your sugar-soaked medicine in beverage form.
(248) 597-1051
135 N Rochester Rd, Clawson, MI 48107
Minnesota: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store, Jordan
There's no debating the sugar supply at Minnesota's Largest Candy Store. Located just 35 minutes from downtown Minneapolis, this bright-yellow converted barn seems to go on forever. This colossus makes it possible to spend hours picking through aisles of the most modern and vintage candies. It's a perfect stop-off for tourists looking for souvenirs they can snack on.
minnesotaslargestcandystore.com
(952) 492-6380
20430 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, MN 55352
Mississippi: The Candy Cottage & Gourmet, Ocean Springs
The signature sweet at The Candy Cottage & Gourmet is Foote's Heritage Solid Pecan Log, a long-held tradition that brings a touch of the 1930s into the modern world. The shop keeps up with trends as well, featuring chocolate-covered pretzels and potato chips as maximalist treats few candy fans could refuse. There's also licorice, fudge, turtles, and a section of kiddie candy that gives the littlest sugar fiends plenty to munch on.
(228) 875-8268
702 Washington Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Missouri: Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store, multiple locations
The giggle-inducing name of Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store is enough to make tourists pull over to see what this candy shop is all about. Once inside, visitors discover the fudge is seriously delicious, with overloaded flavors like Butterfinger, Rocky Road, and toffee bar to make your tooth fillings ache. You'll also find taffy and elegant boxed chocolates stamped with the retro rocket Uranus logo.
(573) 336-8758
Multiple Locations
Montana: The Sweet Palace, Philipsburg
Whether you like candy that chews, crunches, or melts in your mouth, you'll find what you're looking for at The Sweet Palace. And if you can't make up your mind, you can sign up for the Candy of the Month club to get a 1 pound package of a different specialty each month throughout the year. With fresh brittle, hand-wrapped caramels and a special surprise selection in April, there's something fun to look forward to every month.
(888) 793-3896
109 E Broadway, Philipsburg, MT 59858
Nebraska: Hollywood Candy, Omaha
It may not be located in California, but Hollywood Candy does a convincing impression of a bubbly Los Angeles hot spot hawking candy to a hungry public. From the checkerboard floors and soda shop counter to the banks of pinball machines lining the walls, every corner is made to dazzle your senses. And of course, there's candy; retro brands, homemade chocolates, familiar brand-name bites, and bulk candy you can bag yourself to remind you of your trip to La La Land in the heart of Omaha.
(402) 346-9746
1209 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: I Love Sugar, Las Vegas
I Love Sugar is a glowing, neon-hued shrine to the sweet stuff, a shout-out to fellow sugar lovers who find themselves craving gooey goodies while wandering the Vegas Strip. Beyond picking up your favorite chews and crunches, you can make your own candy martini featuring a bespoke recipe that utilizes real gummies, Blow Pops, and more.
(702) 699-5443
3545 Las Vegas Blvd South, Suite L-28, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Mexico: The Candy Lady, Albuquerque
Over 30 years ago, The Candy Lady staked its claim as a New Mexico must-see, boasting a mouthwatering array of handmade candies and goodies. Homemade fudge, chocolate-dipped fruits, caramels, and clusters are just a few of the fine offerings you'll find when you pop over. There's even a Southwestern flavor collection featuring chile-infused fudge!
(505) 243-6239
424 San Felipe NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87104
North Carolina: The Candy Factory, Lexington
Food Network Magazine named The Candy Factory the number one candy store in North Carolina, and it's easy to see how this homey shop earned the title. Nostalgic flavors like Red Bird peppermint puffs and butter mints feel right at home in the general store atmosphere, loaded with down-home charm.
(336) 249-6770
15 N Main St, Lexington, NC 27292
North Dakota: Carol Widman's Candy Co., multiple locations
As one of the state's longest-lived treat shops, Carol Widman's Candy Co. has helped keep the Widman tradition alive. Five generations have ensured North Dakotans have luxurious chocolate assortments and dessert trays available, since the company launched in North Dakota in 1949. The vibe may be old-fashioned, but the treats are fresh and flavorful!
Multiple Locations
Ohio: Sweeties Candy Warehouse, Cleveland
Sweeties Candy Warehouse offers wholesale candy in enormous bulk quantities or personal pick-and-snack size servings, accommodating every candy need imaginable. With more than 70 years in the sugar game, this shop is ready to tempt shoppers with name brands like Tootsie Roll, M&M's, and PEZ, as well as retro candies that stir sweet memories with every bite.
(216) 739-2244
6770 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129
Oklahoma: Bedré Fine Chocolate, Davis
For the candy connoisseur, Bedré Fine Chocolate offers a premium experience where luxury and leisure merge in an array of deluxe delights. The 34,600 square foot facility is owned and operated by the Chicksaw Nation, which took the local favorite into the national candy scene. Visitors can watch the chocolate-making process in real time, showcasing everything from caramel-pecan sensations to meltaways to chocolate-coated Bugles to potato chips.
1-800-367-5390
37 N Colbert Dr, Davis, OK 73030
Oregon: Creo Chocolate, Portland
Creo chocolate is a sweet sensation in the Pacific Northwest, a refined boutique chocolate company that takes a thoughtful approach to its bean selection and chocolatiering. Guests can take a swing at creating their own candy bars from scratch, and teams can pile into the candy lab to enjoy a morale-building exercise in sweet collaboration.
(503) 868-0330
Multiple Locations
Pennsylvania: Daffin's Candies, multiple locations
In operation as a combination town store and chocolate factory since 1903, Daffin's Candies has carried the concept of family-made chocolate into the 21st century in delicious fashion. Guests can soak up the Chocolate Kingdom, a woodland diorama featuring flora and fauna all made from Daffin's chocolate. Collect a few tasty trinkets on your way out, from a variety that includes peppermint patties, chocolate bars of all depths, and milk chocolate-coated pretzels.
(724) 342-2892
Multiple Locations
Rhode Island: Sweenor's Chocolates, multiple locations
The lovely arrangements of Sweenor's Chocolates in their gold-foil boxes may be to elegant to eat, but don't let that stop you from grabbing a piece or two. Gummies, brittles, and saltwater taffy head up the non-chocolate offerings, while seasonal packages pull in regional themes like nautical-décor chocolate for summer. Guests can also order boxed candy favors for special events like weddings and birthdays.
(800) 834-3123
Multiple Locations
South Carolina: Gretel's Candy House, Surfside Beach
It's a fairytale wonderland at Gretel's Candy House, with a fantasy storefront decorated like the witch's cottage in the beloved tale. In this version, visitors are welcomed into a sugar-coated dreamscape spotlighting chocolate-dipped novelties like Swedish Fish and brownie bites and 4D gummies that let you peel your way to fruit-flavored centers for a touch of interactive fun.
(843) 945-9894
1910 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
South Dakota: Rushmore Candy Co., Rapid City
There's no skipping over the largest candy store in all of South Dakota, and Rushmore Candy Co. makes it easy to load up on the good stuff while you're visiting the monument. Grab over 80 flavors of saltwater taffy, make your life more colorful with 21 colors of M&M's, and test your daredevil spirit with a chocolate-covered pickle. Soda, ice cream, and coffee beans round out a mother lode of sweet treats.
(605) 342-1489
9815 South Highway 16, Rapid City, SD 57702
Tennessee: Goo Goo Chocolate Co., Nashville
The Goo Goo Cluster you know and love has its own showcase shop at Nashville's Goo Goo Chocolate Co. Sign up for a family-friendly chocolate-making session to see how the candy comes together or book an adults-only Goos and Booze tasting experience for a more sophisticated sampling. And of course, you can pick up cans of the clusters while you're there.
615-490-6685
116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Big Top Candy Shop, Austin
Sweets and treats take a decidedly circus-themed detour at Big Top Candy Shop in Austin. This overloaded vintage emporium is brimming with candies from yesteryear, nibbles like circus peanuts (of course!) and Black Cows mingling among the more futuristic noshes like Orange Crush gummies and Skittles, all presented in a red-and-yellow striped tent-like atmosphere.
(512) 462-2220
1706 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: Hatch Family Chocolates, Salt Lake City
You can easily find hand-dipped chocolates to enjoy at Hatch Family Chocolates; it's the shop's specialty, after all. But if cubes and discs aren't enough to satisfy you, try a custom molded chocolate made to order, in shapes ranging from high heels to dinosaurs and more. Be sure to sample the almond toffee and chocolate-coated gummies to find out just how fancy Hatch creations can get!
(801) 532-4912
376 E 8th Ave, Unit A, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Vermont: Nu Chocolat, Burlington
If you've marveled at those artistic, gem-like chocolates with high-end prices that look more like sculpture than candy, you'll adore what you find at Nu Chocolat. This family-run artisan boutique utilizes Swiss chocolate-making techniques to produce bonbons sold in an upscale environment that makes candy shopping feel lush.
(802) 540-8378
180 Battery St, Suite 110, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Wythe Candy and Gourmet Shop, Williamsburg
Candy shopping comes with a history lesson at Wythe Candy and Gourmet Shop in Colonial Williamsburg. It's the largest candy store in the region, and it slings fresh candy apples encrusted in crunchy coatings as a featured item. Fresh fudge and dipped chocolates like buckeyes and pretzel rods are a definite option for getting your sugar fix, though packaged Jelly Belly candies, marshmallow treats, and gummies are also on hand to help.
(757) 229-4406
414 W Duke of Gloucester St, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Washington: Sweet Mickey's Candy Shoppe, Seattle
Good luck resisting the draw of Sweet Mickey's Candy Shoppe once you see the gleaming window with Mickey's, the owner's beloved grandma, smiling image gazing down on you. Once inside, there's fudge, truffles, boxed gifts, and scoopable chewy candies waiting to be explored. The joyous party-like setting is perfect for encouraging your taste for the sweet life!
(206) 402-6272
5338 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
West Virginia: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, Wheeling
A wink-and-nod to Willy Wonka's fancy factory, Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop gives just as whimsical of an experience to the contemporary candy lover, but with fewer Oompa Loompas. If rolls of Necco wafers take you back and Nehi soda is your kind of fizzy lifting drink, this Wheeling wonder-work of confections and curiosity is a must-try.
304-905-8706
30 22nd St, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: Dan's Minocqua Fudge, multiple locations
Find Dan's Minocqua Fudge in Chippewa Falls and you've stumbled up on one of the best candy stores in Wisconsin. The fudge is the main event, though there are molded holiday chocolates, dipped apples and cookies, and ice cream for your enjoyment as well. The store also doubles as a vintage candy shop, showing off red baskets of saltwater taffy and acrylic bins with bulk candies ready to be bagged up and enjoyed.
facebook.com/DansMinocquaFudge
Multiple Locations
Wyoming: Cowtown Candy Company, Cody
Don't let your time in Wyoming go by without hopping over to Cowtown Candy Company for a few bites of some of the best candy selection in the state. Chocolate-coated honeycomb called Cowtown Seafoam is a surefire hit, though you probably wouldn't say "no" to the fresh fudge and chocolate-coated Oreos. And Abba-Zabba, Slo-Poke, and Twin Bings keep the old-fashioned spirit of traditional candies alive here, too.
(307) 587-8212
1323 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414
How I chose these candy stores
With so many candy stores in every state to choose from, I compiled my list using online buzz from visitors who had glowing praise for their favorite locations. Customer reviews on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and social media sites were helpful in narrowing the selections to the most attractive shops, based on presentation, environment, and inventory of sweets on hand. Fun and razzle-dazzle are a big part of the candy store vibe, so anything with "wow" factor became an instant candidate.
When the competition was too close to call, I zeroed in on the unique offerings and creations provided by the shops I chose; these demonstrated a sense of whimsy and creativity that add to the allure of a candy shop visit. I also aimed for long-lived and historic sites when possible, to give a sense of history and dedication that deserves a drop-in from visitors eager to support local businesses.