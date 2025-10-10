How Long Does A Jar Of Almond Butter Last After Opening?

Given that it's rich in heart-healthy fats and packed with minerals and vitamins, there are plenty of reasons why you need almond butter in your pantry. However, once you twist open that jar of your favorite almond butter brand, how long does it last? A general rule of thumb is that most store-bought almond butters last three to five months in the pantry and nine months in the fridge. That being said, various factors can impact your almond butter's exact shelf life.

If you're making your almond butter from scratch, homemade almond butter typically only lasts two weeks due to the lack of additives such as preservatives. On that note, if you're the type to veer towards the organic aisle in your local supermarket, your choice of almond butter might have a shorter shelf life. More natural almond butters contain few ingredients outside of the titular nut. So, always defer to your almond butter's expiration date and be aware of signs of spoilage.

When it's gone bad, almond butter often has some pretty obvious tells. Any changes to your butter's regular color are a sign of spoilage, as is the presence of mold. Almond butter also tends to get grainy and dry over time, a surefire sign it's time to grab a new jar. Sometimes, however, almond butter might appear normal but harbor an unpleasant odor and slightly off taste. If you notice these signs, it's best to opt for a fresh jar.