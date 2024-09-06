While there are many types of nut and seed butters available, some get more airtime than others. Peanut butter will probably always be the fave, but almond butter is another popular choice. However, some people may get put off because they're not sure how to use it in the best ways possible. There are some mistakes everyone makes with almond butter — and learning how to fix them can really turn things around for anyone on the fence about it.

Some of these mistakes are relevant when you're making almond butter from scratch. With a little know-how and the right equipment, it's easy to make your own, but it can go wrong in various ways. Other mistakes are related to using, cooking with, or storing almond butter, whether it's store-bought or homemade.

Not only have we identified these issues, but we'll also explain how to avoid them or fix them. So, if you've been struggling with almond butter, you're in the right place. It's simple to make from scratch and easy to cook with, too. Once you know where you're going wrong, it'll be plain sailing.