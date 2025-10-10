Is The Sam's Club Return Policy Better Than Costco's?

The choice of which big-box retailer membership to get is a large one. Each chain has its own set of pros, cons, and a group of enthusiastic fans behind it, especially Sam's Club and Costco. There are things that Sam's club does better than Costco, but Costco might have the edge in terms of its return policy.

For both retailers, the return policies vary based on the type of item that you want to return. Sam's Club and Costco have a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and most items can be returned at any time. For each chain, certain items fall under different, time-related return policies. At Sam's Club, most electronics can be returned within 90 days, with the exclusion of cell phones, which must be returned within 14 days. This is where Costco comes out on top. Costco allows for cell phones to be returned for up to 90 days, making it the more flexible of the two policies. Costco does note that the details of a cell phone return differ based on the contract provisions of your mobile service provider.

Besides a more lenient return policy for cell phones, Costco customers can also return items even if they do not have the receipt or the product packaging. Sam's Club policy states that you might have to return certain items in their original packaging, along with any accessories they came with or the original manuals. Additionally, Sam's Club says, "we'll do our best" to process returns sans receipts, but unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be a guarantee.