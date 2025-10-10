Is The Sam's Club Return Policy Better Than Costco's?
The choice of which big-box retailer membership to get is a large one. Each chain has its own set of pros, cons, and a group of enthusiastic fans behind it, especially Sam's Club and Costco. There are things that Sam's club does better than Costco, but Costco might have the edge in terms of its return policy.
For both retailers, the return policies vary based on the type of item that you want to return. Sam's Club and Costco have a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and most items can be returned at any time. For each chain, certain items fall under different, time-related return policies. At Sam's Club, most electronics can be returned within 90 days, with the exclusion of cell phones, which must be returned within 14 days. This is where Costco comes out on top. Costco allows for cell phones to be returned for up to 90 days, making it the more flexible of the two policies. Costco does note that the details of a cell phone return differ based on the contract provisions of your mobile service provider.
Besides a more lenient return policy for cell phones, Costco customers can also return items even if they do not have the receipt or the product packaging. Sam's Club policy states that you might have to return certain items in their original packaging, along with any accessories they came with or the original manuals. Additionally, Sam's Club says, "we'll do our best" to process returns sans receipts, but unfortunately, that doesn't appear to be a guarantee.
There are some things the stores won't take back
Now that we've established what the stores will take back and when, you may be wondering: What will they not take back? What about the cost of shipping? It turns out both stores have similar policies on these matters. At Sam's Club, customers cannot return gift cards or other prepaid cards, tickets, custom or personalized items, or prescriptions. Additionally, if you're buying what the chain calls a "truckload" order (an order that is more than $10,000 or 20 pallets worth of goods) through the Sam's Club Wholesale Trading Program, you can only make a return in the event of a manufacturer's defect. In comparison, Costco offers no refunds on precious metals, Shop Cards, gift cards, tickets, and cigarettes or alcohol (in states where returning these age-restricted items is illegal).
When it comes to refunds, Sam's Club will not refund the shipping or delivery charges you paid for online orders (unless there was a clerical error in the order or the items arrived damaged). Unlike Sam's Club, Costco will refund the shipping and handling charges paid on the original purchase. Customers can return items purchased online via the official website or in person at a Costco store. According to some internet forums, Costco's return policy is so good that some customers misuse it. One r/Costco Reddit thread was full of stories about people returning half-eaten pickle jars and even unused lamb meat — just a couple of examples of the craziest things people have returned to Costco.