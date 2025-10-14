Why You Should Be Freezing Your Leftover Banana Peels

Bananas are seriously multifaceted fruits. Not only can you use them as a faux phone, or as a weapon of minor destruction in Mario Kart, but as a healthy snack on the go, the tastiest addition to your morning granola, and the best thing to happen to your bread recipe since, well, sliced bread. You might even delight in all of the ways you can use overripe bananas — from pancakes and ice cream to banana ketchup. But have you ever stopped to consider all of the wonderful things you can do with their peels? Though most folks just toss their banana peels (hopefully not where someone can slip on them), we're here to make the case that you should be storing them in your freezer instead.

Some people aren't accustomed to using banana peels for anything but storing their bananas, but they are an incredible source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. By freezing them, you preserve that impressive nutritional profile until you're ready to use them. If you've got a green thumb, you may already be employing them in the most common way — as plant food. Once you've got a substantial enough amount of banana peels stored up, take them out, chop them up, and toss them in with your potted plants or directly into garden beds. Alternatively, you can blend them with some water to make a slurry or steep them in hot water to make a tea. This can be used alone to supply plants with necessary nutrients, or combined with used coffee grinds and egg shells for a more all-encompassing natural fertilizer that includes nitrogen, calcium, phosphorus, and potassium.