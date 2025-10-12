This Might Be The Worst Dishwasher Appliance Brand You Could Buy In 2025
Trying to determine whether a kitchen appliance brand is top-notch or not worth your money can be taxing. So when in the market for a new dishwasher, it's important to focus on the basics. Performance, reliability, and price are the main factors to consider. Electrolux, a brand often associated with sleek European design, might catch your eye. While it promises premium features and a polished exterior, Electrolux dishwashers have disappointed various buyers where it matters most: cleaning power and long-term dependability.
Consumer Reports ranked Electrolux near the bottom in its 2025 dishwasher roundup due to poor owner satisfaction scores and high repair rates. The brand has multiple models of dishwashers, so complaints and cons vary based on the specifics of their particular appliance. The most notable problems include dishes not getting clean, water leaks, and control board issues. Electrolux may seem like an appealing option because the machines come with dish sensing tech, smart features, and a variety of settings. but if your plates are still dirty after a cycle, what's the point?
A number of frustrated buyers have sounded off on the Electrolux website. While the appliance gets a solid 4-star rating, some of the lowest ratings and reviews are worth reading before considering a purchase. The first big red flag is that multiple users report that there was soap film and grime on their dishes after a cycle. Some said they had issues with seals and flimsy racks in the first year of owning their appliance. The lifespan of the average dishwasher is around 10 years (with proper if you load the appliance correctly), but a few reviews complained that their machine stopped working completely or needed replacement parts in just a few months.
Where Electrolux dishwasher appliances fall flat
When a kitchen appliance has reliability issues, it can make a purchase feel more like a risky bet. That's arguably one of the biggest pain points with Electrolux dishwashers when you consider how pricey they can get. There are budget dishwashers that go for under $600, but this brand's products don't fall into this category. Its current model, the 24" Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher with SmartBoost, costs $1,099, a similar price point to better brands like LG and Bosch.
Various customer reviewers on TrustPilot that discuss reliability complain that the dishwasher started having issues after around two to three years. Many mention poor product quality, but perhaps the most frustrating part of owning the appliance was the perceived level of customer service from the brand or lack thereof. The brand overall (which does offer other appliances), currently has a 1.2 rating on TrustPilot.
Aside from reliability and lifespan, some would argue that Electrolux isn't a terrible dishwasher at face value. It looks nice, and for most, it gets the basic task done. CNET's review nicely sums up that perspective: "It's not the best at anything, but the $900 Electrolux EI24ID30QS is pretty good at everything." Despite noting "sluggish controls" and inconsistencies in handling foods like spinach and pasta, the site assigned a rating of 7.4 out of 10. Ultimately, if you're one of the unlucky buyers who has to deal with the potential downsides in the first few months, it's difficult to justify the $1000 price tag.