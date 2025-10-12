This Might Be The Worst Dishwasher Appliance Brand You Could Buy In 2025

Trying to determine whether a kitchen appliance brand is top-notch or not worth your money can be taxing. So when in the market for a new dishwasher, it's important to focus on the basics. Performance, reliability, and price are the main factors to consider. Electrolux, a brand often associated with sleek European design, might catch your eye. While it promises premium features and a polished exterior, Electrolux dishwashers have disappointed various buyers where it matters most: cleaning power and long-term dependability.

Consumer Reports ranked Electrolux near the bottom in its 2025 dishwasher roundup due to poor owner satisfaction scores and high repair rates. The brand has multiple models of dishwashers, so complaints and cons vary based on the specifics of their particular appliance. The most notable problems include dishes not getting clean, water leaks, and control board issues. Electrolux may seem like an appealing option because the machines come with dish sensing tech, smart features, and a variety of settings. but if your plates are still dirty after a cycle, what's the point?

A number of frustrated buyers have sounded off on the Electrolux website. While the appliance gets a solid 4-star rating, some of the lowest ratings and reviews are worth reading before considering a purchase. The first big red flag is that multiple users report that there was soap film and grime on their dishes after a cycle. Some said they had issues with seals and flimsy racks in the first year of owning their appliance. The lifespan of the average dishwasher is around 10 years (with proper if you load the appliance correctly), but a few reviews complained that their machine stopped working completely or needed replacement parts in just a few months.