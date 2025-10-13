This Vintage Oatmeal Breakfast Trick Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Sure, you could simply microwave your oatmeal and dig in as is, but there are many ways to make the breakfast food taste better that don't take much effort. And if you're someone who tends to like your oatmeal on the sweeter side, there's an old-school trick that will satisfy your craving. All it takes is to stir a little sweetened condensed milk into your morning bowl of oatmeal, no matter what the oats are.

You might be used to using sweetened condensed milk for desserts like three-ingredient fudge, but it's been used to sweeten up oatmeal since back in the day. Both Chinese and Mexican communities have used this ingredient in oatmeal for years. A little bit of sweetened condensed milk will add a subtle sweetness to the oatmeal, similar to how brown sugar does. However, it will also make your morning (or afternoon) oatmeal even creamier than water or regular milk, so there's more than one perk to using this ingredient. Not to mention, it's a surefire way to use up leftover sweetened condensed milk that might be leftover from your last batch of baked goods.