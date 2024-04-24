10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Condensed Milk

Invented in 19th-century France as a method to preserve milk, condensed milk quickly found its way across the Atlantic to the U.S. The sweet concoction was first commercialized by the American inventor Gail Borden in the 1850s. The convenience and long shelf life of condensed milk made it an invaluable resource during times of war and in homes that lacked access to fresh milk.

In simple terms, condensed milk is a thick, sweetened mixture that's created by simmering fresh milk and sugar until it reduces through evaporation. This process intensifies the sweetness of condensed milk while also giving it a coveted velvety consistency. Commonly used as a key ingredient in desserts such as cakes and ice creams, condensed milk can contribute to both the flavor and texture of these treats. However, the versatility of condensed milk extends beyond treats, with the dairy product sometimes also lending itself to savory dishes such as glazes, sauces, and marinades.

There's little doubt that condensed milk holds a significant place in the culinary world. Nevertheless, many of us are not using it to its full potential. Luckily, we're here to help. These are of the common errors to avoid when cooking with condensed milk.