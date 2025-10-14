Is Costco's Famous Kirkland Olive Oil Made With Italian Olives?
There are many perks of having a Costco membership, like how it sells one of the best olive oils that won't break the bank under its in-house Kirkland Signature brand. As you may or may not know, Kirkland products have quite the cult-like following for their affordability and quality. But is Kirkland's olive oil made with Italian olives?
According to the packaging, Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is made with olives from throughout the Mediterranean region — so there's no clear answer. It's also packed in the United States, which makes you wonder. However, not all hope is lost, because Costco also sells its Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil, which is made exclusively from olives procured in Italy. According to Costco's product page, the olive oil has traceable roots to Italy, where it's grown, pressed, and bottled before it makes its way to the aisles of your local warehouse. Costco also sells other varieties of olive oil made by Kirkland and other brands for your choosing.
How to use Kirkland Signature extra virgin Italian olive oil at home
Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil is priced at $27.99 online (plus tax where applicable) for a two-liter bottle, which isn't bad when you compare it to other brands of olive oil. For comparison, a 17-ounce bottle of Italian olive oil is priced at just below $10 at a nationwide retailer. The Kirkland Signature option is cold extracted, which means it should have a better flavor and possibly more nutrients. It's also a Kosher product if you lead that diet. According to product reviews on Costco's website, it has a 4.8-star rating, so it's certainly worth a shot for your cooking needs.
Since we mentioned cooking, we've got some ideas to use your recently-purchased Italian olive oil. Our lemony grilled asparagus recipe uses olive oil, so give it a try with your new Costco purchase. Another option is this maple plank bourbon-glazed salmon recipe that uses olive oil directly on the fish. You can use the olive oil in marinades, vinaigrettes, baked goods, or any other way you'd normally use it. And if you don't have a Costco membership, here's our ranking of affordable olive oils from other stores like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.