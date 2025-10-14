Is Costco's Famous Kirkland Olive Oil Made With Italian Olives?

There are many perks of having a Costco membership, like how it sells one of the best olive oils that won't break the bank under its in-house Kirkland Signature brand. As you may or may not know, Kirkland products have quite the cult-like following for their affordability and quality. But is Kirkland's olive oil made with Italian olives?

According to the packaging, Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is made with olives from throughout the Mediterranean region — so there's no clear answer. It's also packed in the United States, which makes you wonder. However, not all hope is lost, because Costco also sells its Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil, which is made exclusively from olives procured in Italy. According to Costco's product page, the olive oil has traceable roots to Italy, where it's grown, pressed, and bottled before it makes its way to the aisles of your local warehouse. Costco also sells other varieties of olive oil made by Kirkland and other brands for your choosing.