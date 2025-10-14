The Dollar Tree Find That Makes Your Fridge Shine
Some people think about their fridge simply as the place to store perishable food — aka, the place where your food goes to last longer. For others, fridge organization is just as important as organizing the rest of the kitchen — think Kris Jenner's pristine, well-stocked refrigerators, with each shelf meticulously arranged. Even if you don't keep your fridge as orderly as Jenner's, it's advisable to keep it clean at the very least. Certain foods can be messy, and spills happen, so if your goal is to keep the inside of your fridge in tip-top shape and orderly as it can be, there's one Dollar Tree find that is a must-have.
Dollar Tree sells plastic placemats, which could be just what you're looking for when it comes to maintaining fridge cleanliness. Placemats offer a way to prevent any spills, crumbs, or leaks from food and drinks from touching the fridge shelves themselves. Additionally, vinyl placemats are a great option because they're easy to clean — remove them from the fridge and wipe them off, or give them a quick rinse with soap and warm water.
Another benefit Dollar Tree's placemats offer is an aesthetic one. To combine cleanliness with something that also looks good, the store carries placemats in a number of colors, patterns, and themes. For the kiddos in your life, snag some cartoon-themed mats. Or, if you want a more sophisticated look, go for a placemat with neutral stripes.
How Dollar Tree helps keep your fridge as clean as can be
While the inside of your fridge might not be as visible as your countertop, keeping it clean is just as vital. It's recommended that you do a deep clean every three months — the changing seasons are a good reminder. A deep clean requires taking all the food out of the fridge and really getting into every nook and cranny. Otherwise, shelves can be wiped down on a weekly basis.
One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cleaning the fridge is using the wrong products. Vinegar is great for eliminating tough stains that might be stuck to your surfaces. Combine with water in a 1:1 ratio for the best results. Warm water can be used for less difficult messes, but avoid bleach or other abrasive cleaning products, as these substances can potentially damage the fridge or contaminate your food.
Even if you regularly clean your fridge, spills happen, and they may cause an unwanted odor inside the fridge. Luckily, there are a number of deodorizers you can employ. Baking soda is a good deodorizing option that you can also combine with water to clean and wipe down your fridge's interior. Other natural solutions, like white vinegar, lemon, or coffee grounds, can help deodorize your fridge. Additionally, be sure to keep track of when your refrigerated food expires to help prevent smells.