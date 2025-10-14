The Dollar Tree Find That Makes Your Fridge Shine

Some people think about their fridge simply as the place to store perishable food — aka, the place where your food goes to last longer. For others, fridge organization is just as important as organizing the rest of the kitchen — think Kris Jenner's pristine, well-stocked refrigerators, with each shelf meticulously arranged. Even if you don't keep your fridge as orderly as Jenner's, it's advisable to keep it clean at the very least. Certain foods can be messy, and spills happen, so if your goal is to keep the inside of your fridge in tip-top shape and orderly as it can be, there's one Dollar Tree find that is a must-have.

Dollar Tree sells plastic placemats, which could be just what you're looking for when it comes to maintaining fridge cleanliness. Placemats offer a way to prevent any spills, crumbs, or leaks from food and drinks from touching the fridge shelves themselves. Additionally, vinyl placemats are a great option because they're easy to clean — remove them from the fridge and wipe them off, or give them a quick rinse with soap and warm water.

Another benefit Dollar Tree's placemats offer is an aesthetic one. To combine cleanliness with something that also looks good, the store carries placemats in a number of colors, patterns, and themes. For the kiddos in your life, snag some cartoon-themed mats. Or, if you want a more sophisticated look, go for a placemat with neutral stripes.