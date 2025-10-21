Hidden In Indiana Is One Of The Best Candy Stores In The Country (Since 1891)

If you don't live near Jeffersonville, Indiana, you can order its candies online to ship to your front door. Wondering what the options are? If Red Hots are one of your go-to sweets, Schimpff's makes its own version of the candy that's $13 for an entire pound. It's worth a try, because the company apparently makes 20,000 pounds of the candies annually, according to the Southern Indiana tourism website SoIN. Other hard candies include anise drops and fish candy, and the latter comes in various flavors like cherry and sour apple.

For chocolate lovers, there are candies and creams available in milk or dark chocolate depending on your preference. There are also chocolate turtles with caramel and pecans, chocolate-covered cherries, and English toffee. A special concoction from Schimpff's is its Modjeskas, which are caramel-covered marshmallows.

A quick look at the businesses' Yelp reveals a nostalgic vibe that seems fit for a candy store. Think tin ceilings above you, wooden cabinets displaying candies and vintage photos, old-school signs and memorabilia, and a soda fountain. Schimpff's Confectionary has also topped the list of the best candy stores in the country by other publications like USA Today. It even has over 85,000 followers on Instagram, a considerably far reach for a small business. And if you want to try to make chocolates with your own family until you can visit the shop, here's our dark chocolate ganache truffle recipe that's ready in 15 minutes.